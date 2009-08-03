My Queue

Entrepreneurs

Specializing in the Art of Relaxation

The Kenwood Inn and Spa provides a quiet getaway for wine and food connoisseurs.
Specializing in the Art of Relaxation

Kenwood Inn & Spa
Kenwood, California

Even after it has been voted Top Resort Mainland-U.S. and named one of the top three spas in the United States by readers of Condé Nast Traveler, Kenwood Inn and Spa continues to exceed the loftiest expectations. And, as one of Sonoma's premier properties, it is as revered as the vines.

A luxurious landing spot in the region's storied Valley of the Moon, the property's Mediterranean motif pairs seamlessly with the countryside. Discreetly set within the three-floor villa, 29 guest accommodations, including four deluxe suites, provide sophisticated comfort with Old World antiques, Italian linens, featherbeds, fireplaces, tubs for two, and private courtyards with a view. The gardened grounds overlook neighboring vineyards and include two heated, saline swimming pools and majestic fountains to create a setting redolent of romance.

Seduction of the senses continues with the Spa at Kenwood. From a menu of services starring the product line ARCONA, an A-list favorite of the Hollywood set, face and body therapies build on the spa's Basic Five, a customized skincare regimen for radiant appearance. Tapping into the rejuvenating power of the grape, many of the treatments incorporate vinotherapy. In the spa's signature Wine Country Facial and Kenwood Wine Wrap, for example, Resveratrol, Chardonnay, and Riesling grapeseed oils respectively, infuse a sense of place with the pampering.

With an equally tempting menu, Chef Renzo Veronese orchestrates a symphony of Italian flavors at Kenwood's distinctive dining venue, exclusively for inn guests or spa patrons. Entrees feature fresh ingredients from local artisan growers and fromagiers, and are complemented by renowned and rare selections from the private wine bar, including HK Generations Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from Hop Kiln Winery. As another delicious expression, the inn serves complimentary breakfast to its boarders before they explore more of the region.

Whether for the day or an extended stay, at Kenwood Inn and Spa, discerning wine tourers discover the sybaritic side of Sonoma.

Contact:
Reservations: 800.353.6966;
Fax: 707.833.1247
www.kenwoodinn.com
10400 Sonoma Hwy
Kenwood, CA 95452

What to Buy:
Directions can be found on the website or by calling the inn.

