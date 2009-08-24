New to franchise? So are these businesses.

August 24, 2009

Many people are drawn to franchising because it gives them a chance to get into business with a company that's been around for years and knows all the ropes. But even those companies had to start somewhere, and maybe you're more interested in getting in on the ground floor of the next big household name. If so, something on this list of new franchises--offering everything from mobile video games to frozen desserts to dog training--just might catch your eye.



This listing offers information on companies that began franchising in either 2008 or 2009. This is not a ranking and is not intended to endorse any specific franchise. Rather, it's a first step toward your own research, which should include reading the company's Franchise Disclosure Document and other literature, talking to current and former franchisees, and consulting with an attorney and an accountant.



Automotive



BumperDoc Auto Appearance & Body Repair Specialist

Automotive cosmetic restoration

(866) 428-7969

Total cost: $112K-146.99K

Total franchises: 1

Company-owned: 1



Impressions on the Go LLC

Vehicle wraps

(512) 381-0917

Total cost: $30.2K-195.2K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 1



Business Services



Biltmore Franchise Consulting LLC

Franchise consulting services

(888) 428-7711

Total cost: $35.4K-91.2K

Total franchises: 1

Company-owned: 1

einSigns

Sign store

(813) 782-1500

Total cost: $69.98K-115.5K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 1



IMS Internet Marketing Specialists

Internet marketing services

(818) 230-5467

Total cost: $55.4K-61.4K

Total franchises: 25

Company-owned: 0



Mom Corps

Staffing & job board services

(888) 438-8122

Total cost: $57.3K-100.5K

Total franchises: 3

Company-owned: 5



Seek

Temporary staffing services

(262) 377-8888

Total cost: $208K-400.5K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 16



ShredStation Express

Secure document & electronic data destruction

(856) 439-6500

Total cost: $60.9K-96.9K

Total franchises: 5

Company-owned: 0



Synergy Healthcare Resources Franchising

Practice management solutions, medical billing & related services

(800) 652-3500

Total cost: $69K-91.3K

Total franchises: 2

Company-owned: 1



Children's Businesses



Children of America Child care

(800) 821-0561

Total cost: $151.5K-604K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 25



The Game Truck Licensing LLC

Mobile video game theaters

(480) 303-7212

Total cost: $97.3K-318K

Total franchises: 6

Company-owned: 1



Games2U Franchising LLC

Mobile video game theaters

(512) 589-9477

Total cost: $58.3K-228.8K

Total franchises: 34

Company-owned: 0



Huntington School Services

Contracted supplemental education services

(800) 653-8400

Total cost: $148K-295K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 0



Knuckleheads Gym Children's fitness

(805) 499-1554

Total cost: $178.9K-282K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 2



Financial Services



Bookkeeping Express

Bookkeeping services

(703) 766-5757

Total cost: $34.1K-48.3K

Total franchises: 11

Company-owned: 2



Johnston Tate Wealth Advisory Group

Investment consulting & retirement planning

(866) 995-8924

Total cost: $28.4K-107.3K

Total franchises: 3

Company-owned: 1



Rich Dad's Franchise

Financial education services

(480) 998-6971

Total cost: $44.5K-134.1K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 0



Fitness



Elements Diet & Fitness

Fitness, diet & lifestyle club for women

(866) 893-9603

Total cost: $98.7K-784.4K

Total franchises: 2

Company-owned: 1



ITA Franchising Inc.

Taekwondo & other martial arts instruction

(605) 422-2103

Total cost: $4.2K-127.9K

Total franchises: 173

Company-owned: 0



Koko FitClub LLC

Health club/gym

(877) 565-6348

Total cost: $87K-179K

Total franchises: 23

Company-owned: 0



YAS Fitness Centers

Fitness classes & sportswear

(310) 383-4587

Total cost: $267.8K-352.5K

Total franchises: 2

Company-owned: 1



Food



Bread Poets Franchising

Specialty bread bakery

(701) 222-4445

Total cost: $164.3K-255.6K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 1



The Dogfather

Hot dogs, sausages, sandwiches, salads

(435) 656-8358

Total cost: $179.3K-263K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 1



Freshii Development LLC

Salads, rice bowls, wraps, oatmeal, yogurt

(312) 636-2282

Total cost: $140K-415.5K

Total franchises: 4

Company-owned: 9



Ricky's Italian Ice

Italian ices, soft serve ice cream, desserts

(281)681-1512

Total cost: $98.8K-195K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 1



Savory Spice Shop

Herbs, spices, seasonings

(303) 297-1833

Total cost: $220.2K-382.1K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 4



Scandinavian Shave Ice

Shaved ice, ice cream, coffee

(877)277-0894

Total cost: $131.4K-297.7K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 1



Smiling Moose Deli

Sandwiches, wraps, soups, salads, breakfast

(303) 530-2700

Total cost: $288K-427K

Total franchises: 2

Company-owned: 9



Tasti D-Lite

Frozen desserts

(615) 550-3100

Total cost: $253.7K-431.4K

Total franchises: 55

Company-owned: 3



Tumble & Tea Cafe

Wi-Fi cafe with indoor playground

(866) 998-8625

Total cost: $285K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 0



Ziiing Frozen Yogurt

Frozen yogurt

(949) 752-9464

Total cost: $165.6K-506.6K

Total franchises: 21

Company-owned: 1



Health



eMed-ID

Medical identity products & services

(866) 607-0411

Total cost: $8.4K-18.1K

Total franchises: 16

Company-owned: 0



Home Health Mates

In-home medical & senior care

(888) 278-4645

Total cost: $89.9K-134.4K

Total franchises: 5

Company-owned: 0



IKOR USA Inc.

Patient advocacy & guardianship for seniors & the disabled

(877) 456-7872

Total cost: $53.8K-84.6K

Total franchises: 1

Company-owned: 1



Medi-Weightloss Franchising USA LLC

Medical weight loss program

(813) 228-6334

Total cost: $157.3K-487.8K

Total franchises: 48

Company-owned: 0



Home Improvement



The Honey Do Service Inc.

Home repair, remodeling & maintenance services

(276) 466-3936

Total cost: $64K-122.3K

Total franchises: 1

Company-owned: 1



Russell Watergardens Franchise Corp.

Water feature equipment, supplies & services

(800) 844-9314

Total cost: $237.6K-421.2K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 1



ShelfGenie Franchise Systems LLC

Custom shelving for cabinets

(877) 814-3643

Total cost: $80.1K-128K

Total franchises: 18

Company-owned: 3



Smart View Window Solutions

Residential & commercial window tinting

(800) 581-8468

Total cost: $80.6K-88.1K

Total franchises: 2

Company-owned: 0



Maintenance



As Good as New Franchise Systems LLC

Blind maintenance & restaurant repairs

(805) 963-6589

Total cost: $48.9K-96.8K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 0



Firestorm 24/7 LLC

Construction & restoration services

(480) 515-2407

Total cost: $60.3K-117.7K

Total franchises: 20

Company-owned: 2



The Green Mop Franchise Co.

Eco-friendly residential & commercial cleaning

(703) 508-8082

Total cost: $52.6K-84.9K

Total franchises: 1

Company-owned: 0



On Target Maintenance

Commercial cleaning & maintenance

(800) 720-0131

Total cost: $57K-93K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 1



Personal Care



Hawaiian Experience Spa

Hawaiian-themed day spa

(480) 268-7135

Total cost: $181.7K-395.5K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 1

Kennedy's All-American Barber Club

Haircuts & grooming services

(407) 215-7561

Total cost: $84.8K-161.3K

Total franchises: 6

Company-owned: 0



Michelle Lea Massage Therapy Inc.

Massage services & holistic health care

(301) 475-2200

Total cost: $62.5K-107.6K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 1



My Massage People

Massage services

(770) 886-3813

Total cost: $46.1K-68.98K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 1



South Beach Tanning Co.

Tanning salon

(407) 310-3599

Total cost: $374K-553.7K

Total franchises: 1

Company-owned: 7



Splish Franchise Systems LLC

Eco-friendly hair salon

(970) 389-5473

Total cost: $227.5K-463.5K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 1



Pets



Hey Buddy! Pet Supply Vending Co.

Pet supply vending machines

(469) 939-3232

Total cost: $6.8K-69.8K

Total franchises: 2

Company-owned: 4



PawSpa Resort

Pet boarding, day care, grooming, training & products

(970) 262-9373

Total cost: $115K-1.8M

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 1



Sit Means Sit Dog Training

Dog training

(866) 748-6748

Total cost: $40.7K-110.4K

Total franchises: 2

Company-owned: 1



Retail



Game On

New & used video games

(877) 641-4263

Total cost: $159K-350K

Total franchises: 1

Company-owned: 3



Hut no. 8

Clothing resale store

(813) 782-1500

Total cost: $49K-82K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 1



Uptown Cheapskate LLC

Young adult clothing resale store

(801) 359-0071

Total cost: $228.9K-336K

Total franchises: 1

Company-owned: 1



Services, Miscellaneous



Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate LLC

Real estate

(866) 616-4244

Total cost: $139.1K-465.6K

Total franchises: 3

Company-owned: 0



Crystal Rose Franchise Inc.

Wedding & reception centers

(303) 526-7530

Total cost: $71K-175K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 4



Edgemaster Mobile Sharpening

Knife & garden tool sharpening

(503) 999-3334

Total cost: $24.7K-34.3K

Total franchises: 3

Company-owned: 0



Fairway Divorce Solutions

Divorce dispute resolution services

(801) 704-6506

Total cost: $73.3K-237.4K

Total franchises: 6

Company-owned: 3

Fast Wrap USA

Mobile industrial shrink wrap

(866) 469-1333

Total cost: $91.95K-198K

Total franchises: 2

Company-owned: 2



Nerds We Can Fix That

Onsite computer repairs

(805) 688-5895

Total cost: $13.4K-33.4K

Total franchises: 5

Company-owned: 0



One Hour Parties

Party & event planning

(206) 522-0332

Total cost: $44.5K-71.1K

Total franchises: 1

Company-owned: 1



Portrait Avenue

Family portrait studio

(937) 291-1900

Total cost: $190.6K-216.5K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 3



Power Hydrodynamics Inc.

Pump efficiency testing

(209) 527-2908

Total cost: $66.3K-99.6K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 1



Signal 88 Security

Security guard & patrol services

(877) 498-8494

Total cost: $56K

Total franchises: 13

Company-owned: 1



SkyRun Vacation Rentals

Resort & vacation rental

property management

(877) 759-7861

Total cost: $40K-150K

Total franchises: 6

Company-owned: 1

