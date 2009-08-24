Getting In on the Ground Floor
Many people are drawn to franchising because it gives them a chance to get into business with a company that's been around for years and knows all the ropes. But even those companies had to start somewhere, and maybe you're more interested in getting in on the ground floor of the next big household name. If so, something on this list of new franchises--offering everything from mobile video games to frozen desserts to dog training--just might catch your eye.
This listing offers information on companies that began franchising in either 2008 or 2009. This is not a ranking and is not intended to endorse any specific franchise. Rather, it's a first step toward your own research, which should include reading the company's Franchise Disclosure Document and other literature, talking to current and former franchisees, and consulting with an attorney and an accountant.
Automotive
BumperDoc Auto Appearance & Body Repair Specialist
Automotive cosmetic restoration
(866) 428-7969
Total cost: $112K-146.99K
Total franchises: 1
Company-owned: 1
Impressions on the Go LLC
Vehicle wraps
(512) 381-0917
Total cost: $30.2K-195.2K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 1
Business Services
Biltmore Franchise Consulting LLC
Franchise consulting services
(888) 428-7711
Total cost: $35.4K-91.2K
Total franchises: 1
Company-owned: 1
einSigns
Sign store
(813) 782-1500
Total cost: $69.98K-115.5K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 1
IMS Internet Marketing Specialists
Internet marketing services
(818) 230-5467
Total cost: $55.4K-61.4K
Total franchises: 25
Company-owned: 0
Mom Corps
Staffing & job board services
(888) 438-8122
Total cost: $57.3K-100.5K
Total franchises: 3
Company-owned: 5
Seek
Temporary staffing services
(262) 377-8888
Total cost: $208K-400.5K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 16
ShredStation Express
Secure document & electronic data destruction
(856) 439-6500
Total cost: $60.9K-96.9K
Total franchises: 5
Company-owned: 0
Synergy Healthcare Resources Franchising
Practice management solutions, medical billing & related services
(800) 652-3500
Total cost: $69K-91.3K
Total franchises: 2
Company-owned: 1
Children's Businesses
Children of America Child care
(800) 821-0561
Total cost: $151.5K-604K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 25
The Game Truck Licensing LLC
Mobile video game theaters
(480) 303-7212
Total cost: $97.3K-318K
Total franchises: 6
Company-owned: 1
Games2U Franchising LLC
Mobile video game theaters
(512) 589-9477
Total cost: $58.3K-228.8K
Total franchises: 34
Company-owned: 0
Huntington School Services
Contracted supplemental education services
(800) 653-8400
Total cost: $148K-295K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 0
Knuckleheads Gym Children's fitness
(805) 499-1554
Total cost: $178.9K-282K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 2
Financial Services
Bookkeeping Express
Bookkeeping services
(703) 766-5757
Total cost: $34.1K-48.3K
Total franchises: 11
Company-owned: 2
Johnston Tate Wealth Advisory Group
Investment consulting & retirement planning
(866) 995-8924
Total cost: $28.4K-107.3K
Total franchises: 3
Company-owned: 1
Rich Dad's Franchise
Financial education services
(480) 998-6971
Total cost: $44.5K-134.1K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 0
Fitness
Elements Diet & Fitness
Fitness, diet & lifestyle club for women
(866) 893-9603
Total cost: $98.7K-784.4K
Total franchises: 2
Company-owned: 1
ITA Franchising Inc.
Taekwondo & other martial arts instruction
(605) 422-2103
Total cost: $4.2K-127.9K
Total franchises: 173
Company-owned: 0
Koko FitClub LLC
Health club/gym
(877) 565-6348
Total cost: $87K-179K
Total franchises: 23
Company-owned: 0
YAS Fitness Centers
Fitness classes & sportswear
(310) 383-4587
Total cost: $267.8K-352.5K
Total franchises: 2
Company-owned: 1
Food
Bread Poets Franchising
Specialty bread bakery
(701) 222-4445
Total cost: $164.3K-255.6K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 1
The Dogfather
Hot dogs, sausages, sandwiches, salads
(435) 656-8358
Total cost: $179.3K-263K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 1
Freshii Development LLC
Salads, rice bowls, wraps, oatmeal, yogurt
(312) 636-2282
Total cost: $140K-415.5K
Total franchises: 4
Company-owned: 9
Ricky's Italian Ice
Italian ices, soft serve ice cream, desserts
(281)681-1512
Total cost: $98.8K-195K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 1
Savory Spice Shop
Herbs, spices, seasonings
(303) 297-1833
Total cost: $220.2K-382.1K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 4
Scandinavian Shave Ice
Shaved ice, ice cream, coffee
(877)277-0894
Total cost: $131.4K-297.7K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 1
Smiling Moose Deli
Sandwiches, wraps, soups, salads, breakfast
(303) 530-2700
Total cost: $288K-427K
Total franchises: 2
Company-owned: 9
Tasti D-Lite
Frozen desserts
(615) 550-3100
Total cost: $253.7K-431.4K
Total franchises: 55
Company-owned: 3
Tumble & Tea Cafe
Wi-Fi cafe with indoor playground
(866) 998-8625
Total cost: $285K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 0
Ziiing Frozen Yogurt
Frozen yogurt
(949) 752-9464
Total cost: $165.6K-506.6K
Total franchises: 21
Company-owned: 1
Health
eMed-ID
Medical identity products & services
(866) 607-0411
Total cost: $8.4K-18.1K
Total franchises: 16
Company-owned: 0
Home Health Mates
In-home medical & senior care
(888) 278-4645
Total cost: $89.9K-134.4K
Total franchises: 5
Company-owned: 0
IKOR USA Inc.
Patient advocacy & guardianship for seniors & the disabled
(877) 456-7872
Total cost: $53.8K-84.6K
Total franchises: 1
Company-owned: 1
Medi-Weightloss Franchising USA LLC
Medical weight loss program
(813) 228-6334
Total cost: $157.3K-487.8K
Total franchises: 48
Company-owned: 0
Home Improvement
The Honey Do Service Inc.
Home repair, remodeling & maintenance services
(276) 466-3936
Total cost: $64K-122.3K
Total franchises: 1
Company-owned: 1
Russell Watergardens Franchise Corp.
Water feature equipment, supplies & services
(800) 844-9314
Total cost: $237.6K-421.2K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 1
ShelfGenie Franchise Systems LLC
Custom shelving for cabinets
(877) 814-3643
Total cost: $80.1K-128K
Total franchises: 18
Company-owned: 3
Smart View Window Solutions
Residential & commercial window tinting
(800) 581-8468
Total cost: $80.6K-88.1K
Total franchises: 2
Company-owned: 0
Maintenance
As Good as New Franchise Systems LLC
Blind maintenance & restaurant repairs
(805) 963-6589
Total cost: $48.9K-96.8K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 0
Firestorm 24/7 LLC
Construction & restoration services
(480) 515-2407
Total cost: $60.3K-117.7K
Total franchises: 20
Company-owned: 2
The Green Mop Franchise Co.
Eco-friendly residential & commercial cleaning
(703) 508-8082
Total cost: $52.6K-84.9K
Total franchises: 1
Company-owned: 0
On Target Maintenance
Commercial cleaning & maintenance
(800) 720-0131
Total cost: $57K-93K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 1
Personal Care
Hawaiian Experience Spa
Hawaiian-themed day spa
(480) 268-7135
Total cost: $181.7K-395.5K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 1
Kennedy's All-American Barber Club
Haircuts & grooming services
(407) 215-7561
Total cost: $84.8K-161.3K
Total franchises: 6
Company-owned: 0
Michelle Lea Massage Therapy Inc.
Massage services & holistic health care
(301) 475-2200
Total cost: $62.5K-107.6K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 1
My Massage People
Massage services
(770) 886-3813
Total cost: $46.1K-68.98K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 1
South Beach Tanning Co.
Tanning salon
(407) 310-3599
Total cost: $374K-553.7K
Total franchises: 1
Company-owned: 7
Splish Franchise Systems LLC
Eco-friendly hair salon
(970) 389-5473
Total cost: $227.5K-463.5K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 1
Pets
Hey Buddy! Pet Supply Vending Co.
Pet supply vending machines
(469) 939-3232
Total cost: $6.8K-69.8K
Total franchises: 2
Company-owned: 4
PawSpa Resort
Pet boarding, day care, grooming, training & products
(970) 262-9373
Total cost: $115K-1.8M
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 1
Sit Means Sit Dog Training
Dog training
(866) 748-6748
Total cost: $40.7K-110.4K
Total franchises: 2
Company-owned: 1
Retail
Game On
New & used video games
(877) 641-4263
Total cost: $159K-350K
Total franchises: 1
Company-owned: 3
Hut no. 8
Clothing resale store
(813) 782-1500
Total cost: $49K-82K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 1
Uptown Cheapskate LLC
Young adult clothing resale store
(801) 359-0071
Total cost: $228.9K-336K
Total franchises: 1
Company-owned: 1
Services, Miscellaneous
Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate LLC
Real estate
(866) 616-4244
Total cost: $139.1K-465.6K
Total franchises: 3
Company-owned: 0
Crystal Rose Franchise Inc.
Wedding & reception centers
(303) 526-7530
Total cost: $71K-175K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 4
Edgemaster Mobile Sharpening
Knife & garden tool sharpening
(503) 999-3334
Total cost: $24.7K-34.3K
Total franchises: 3
Company-owned: 0
Fairway Divorce Solutions
Divorce dispute resolution services
(801) 704-6506
Total cost: $73.3K-237.4K
Total franchises: 6
Company-owned: 3
Fast Wrap USA
Mobile industrial shrink wrap
(866) 469-1333
Total cost: $91.95K-198K
Total franchises: 2
Company-owned: 2
Nerds We Can Fix That
Onsite computer repairs
(805) 688-5895
Total cost: $13.4K-33.4K
Total franchises: 5
Company-owned: 0
One Hour Parties
Party & event planning
(206) 522-0332
Total cost: $44.5K-71.1K
Total franchises: 1
Company-owned: 1
Portrait Avenue
Family portrait studio
(937) 291-1900
Total cost: $190.6K-216.5K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 3
Power Hydrodynamics Inc.
Pump efficiency testing
(209) 527-2908
Total cost: $66.3K-99.6K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 1
Signal 88 Security
Security guard & patrol services
(877) 498-8494
Total cost: $56K
Total franchises: 13
Company-owned: 1
SkyRun Vacation Rentals
Resort & vacation rental
property management
(877) 759-7861
Total cost: $40K-150K
Total franchises: 6
Company-owned: 1