Power of the Piggy Bank
They may not be able to vote, but the under-18 set still has plenty of influence--especially when it comes to spending.
And there are numerous franchises looking to capitalize on that by catering to kids (and their parents). Our list of family-oriented franchises includes companies offering art classes and sports programs, toy stores and child care. This list is not a ranking and is not intended to endorse any specific franchise. Rather, it's a first step toward your own research, which should include reading the company's Franchise Disclosure Document, talking to current and former franchisees and consulting with an attorney and an accountant.
Candy Stores
Chocolate Apothecary
Chocolate shop & cafe
(509)747-0955
Total cost: $153.4K-230.1K
Total franchises: 2
Company-owned: 1
Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Company
Chocolates & candies
(314)832-2639
Total cost: $150K-250K
Total franchises: 9
Company-owned: 0
Fuzziwig's Candy Factory Inc.
Self-serve bulk candy
(970)247-2770
Total cost: $182K-348.4K
Total franchises: 45
Company-owned: 13
Kilwin's Chocolates Franchise
Chocolate, fudge, ice cream
(231)439-0972
Total cost: $419K-609K
Total franchises: 70
Company-owned: 2
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Chocolates & confections
(800)438-7623
Total cost: $158.5K-592.3K
Total franchises: 329
Company-owned: 7
Schakolad Chocolate Factory
Freshly made European-style chocolates
(407)248-6400
Total cost: $110K-150K
Total franchises: 32
Company-owned: 1
A+ Nannies Inc
Nanny referral service
(480)699-7558
Total cost: $40.3K-55.6K
Total franchises: 2
Company-owned: 3
Absolute Best Care Franchising LLC
Nanny placement agency
(212)481-5705
Total cost: $65K-72K
Total franchises: 4
Company-owned: 2
Adventure Kids Playcare
Child care & entertainment center
(214)277-9948
Total cost: $228.5K-352.8K
Total franchises: 6
Company-owned: 1
Children of America
Child care
(800)821-0561
Total cost: $151.5K-604K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 25
Childrens Lighthouse Franchising Co.
Child-care services
(888)338-4466
Total cost: $1.9M-3M
Total franchises: 19
Company-owned: 9
Goddard Systems Inc.
Preschool/child-care center
(800)272-4901
Total cost: $632.3K-679.6K
Total franchises: 328
Company-owned: 0
The Growing Room Franchising System
Child development center
(706)596-1510
Total cost: $490.7K-2.2M
Total franchises: 3
Company-owned: 6
Kiddie Academy Child Care Learning Centers
Child-care learning center
(800)554-3343
Total cost: $442K-763.5K
Total franchises: 98
Company-owned: 5
Legacy Academy for Children
Child-care & education center
(770)932-0091
Total cost: $2.8M
Total franchises: 21
Company-owned: 1
Primrose School Franchising Co.
Educational child-care facility
(800)774-6767
Total cost: $250K-4M
Total franchises: 208
Company-owned: 1
Rainbow Station Inc.
Child-care services & child care for mildly ill
(888)747-1552
Total cost: $276.1K-6M
Total franchises: 5
Company-owned: 4
SeekingSitters Franchise System Inc.
Babysitting referral service
(918)749-3588
Total cost: $35K-55K
Total franchises: 23
Company-owned: 3
Sunbrook Academy
Child-care center
(770)426-0619
Total cost: $315.2K-2.7M
Total franchises: 5
Company-owned: 3
Abrakadoodle
Art education classes for children
(703)860-6570
Total cost: $51.1K-75.1K
Total franchises: 67
Company-owned: 2
Club Scientific
Science enrichment program
(678)880-6460
Total cost: $56.8K-84.8K
Total franchises: 1
Company-owned: 9
CompuChild
Technology education for children
(800)619-5437
Total cost: $18.3K-33K
Total franchises: 67
Company-owned: 0
Computer Explorers
Tech training for schools, kids & adults
(888)638-8722
Total cost: $62.9K-73.3K
Total franchises: 100
Company-owned: 0
Drama Kids Int'l. Inc.
Children's after-school drama program
(866)809-1055
Total cost: $18.4K-57.1K
Total franchises: 185
Company-owned: 0
FasTracKids Int'l. Ltd.
Enrichment education for young children
(303)224-0200
Total cost: $81.97K-245.8K
Total franchises: 269
Company-owned: 0
Ho Math & Chess Learning Centre
Math & chess learning program
(604)263-4321
Total cost: $2.1K
Total franchises: 24
Company-owned: 1
Kidville
Child enrichment classes, birthday parties & products
(212)772-8435
Total cost: 198.2K-777.4K
Total franchises: 38
Company-owned: 8
KidzArt
Drawing-based fine arts education programs
(800)379-8302
Total cost: $17.2K-51.1K
Total franchises: 70
Company-owned: 1
LearningRx
Cognitive skills training
(719)955-6708
Total cost: $150K
Total franchises: 60
Company-owned: 2
The Mad Science Group
Science activities for children
(800)586-5231
Total cost: $44.4K-80.2K
Total franchises: 178
Company-owned: 0
Math Monkey Knowledge Centers
After-school enrichment program
(877)468-6284
Total cost: $104-180K
Total franchises: 10
Company-owned: 0
Mathnasium Learning Centers
Math learning center
(877)531-6284
Total cost: $53.6K-81K
Total franchises: 231
Company-owned: 1
Monart School of the Arts
Art education
(310)390-0386
Total cost: $65K-75K
Total franchises: 27
Company-owned: 0
Thinkertots
Early childhood education & development program
(718)740-1616
Total cost: $42K-163K
Total franchises: 3
Company-owned: 1
Webby Dance Company
Children's dance classes
(562)438-4466
Total cost: $26.9K-36K
Total franchises: 13
Company-owned: 13
Young Chefs Academy
Children's cooking school
(254)751-1040
Total cost: $89.4K-208K
Total franchises: 86
Company-owned: 0
Young Rembrandts Franchise Inc.
Art classes for children ages 3 to 12
(847)742-6966
Total cost: $39.9K-49.6K
Total franchises: 77
Company-owned: 1
Denny's Inc.
Full-service family restaurant
(800)304-0222
Total cost: $1.2M-2.6M
Total franchises: 1,281
Company-owned: 263
Friendly's Restaurants Franchise LLC
Family-style restaurant/ice cream
(413)731-4211
Total cost: $157.6K-1.94M
Total franchises: 195
Company-owned: 310
Golden Corral Franchising Systems Inc.
Family steakhouse, buffet & bakery
(800)284-5673
Total cost: $2.1M-5.9M
Total franchises: 380
Company-owned: 103
Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
Family-style restaurant
(901)766-6400
Total cost: $1.99M-3.6M
Total franchises: 317
Company-owned: 163
Western Sizzlin
Family steakhouse
(540)345-3195
Total cost: $1.1M-4.5M
Total franchises: 98
Company-owned: 6
Amazing Athletes Franchise Systems
Children's sports & fitness program
(949)291-3147
Total cost: $42.7K-65.1K
Total franchises: 34
Company-owned: 6
Baby Boot Camp
Pre- & post natal fitness
(888)990-2229
Total cost: $3.5K-8.7K
Total franchises: 127
Company-owned: 1
Extra Innings
Indoor baseball/softball training center & pro shop
(978)762-0448
Total cost: $222.5K-597.9K
Total franchises: 38
Company-owned: 2
Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels
Mobile children's fitness program
(732)578-1287
Total cost: $85.5K-160.5K
Total franchises: 35
Company-owned: 0
Gymboree Play & Music
Parent/child play & learning program
(415)278-7925
Total cost: $78.6K-267K
Total franchises: 616
Company-owned: 7
I9 Sports
Youth sports leagues, tournaments & events
(800)975-2937
Total cost: $29.8K-105.3K
Total franchises: 134
Company-owned: 2
Ita Franchising Inc.
Taekwondo & other martial arts instruction
(605)422-2103
Total cost: $4.2K-127.9K
Total franchises: 173
Company-owned: 0
JumpBunch Inc.
Preschool sports & fitness program
(410)703-2300
Total cost: $40.7K-73.9K
Total franchises: 39
Company-owned: 0
Kidokinetics
Sports fitness program for children
(954)385-8511
Total cost: $42.9K-57K
Total franchises: 2
Company-owned: 1
Kidz On the Go
Mobile children's fitness program
(860)355-9334
Total cost: $68.5K-78.5K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 4
Kinderdance Int'l. Inc.
Children's movement/educational program
(800)554-2334
Total cost: $14.95K-46.1K
Total franchises: 120
Company-owned: 1
The Little Gym
Children's development/fitness program
(888)228-2878
Total cost: $127.5K-294K
Total franchises: 315
Company-owned: 0
My Gym Children's Fitness Center
Children's early learning/fitness program & facility
(800)469-4967
Total cost: $34.3K-228.8K
Total franchises: 197
Company-owned: 0
Parisi Speed School
Youth performance training
(201)847-1938
Total cost: $132.5K-300.1K
Total franchises: 44
Company-owned: 5
Romp n' Roll Franchise Development LLC
Recreational & enrichment classes for children
(804)364-6363
Total cost: $199K
Total franchises: 8
Company-owned: 2
Soccer Shots Franchising LLC
Soccer programs for children ages 3-8
(717)982-3500
Total cost: $11K-15.6K
Total franchises: 37
Company-owned: 6
Stretch-N-Grow Int'l. Inc.
On-site children's fitness program
(727)596-7614
Total cost: $23.7K
Total franchises: 308
Company-owned: 0
Stroller Strides LLC
Stroller fitness program
(866)348-4666
Total cost: $3.6K-17.5K
Total franchises: 293
Company-owned: 1
Total Golf Adventures
Youth golf program
(310)333-0622
Total cost: $13.2K-62.2K
Total franchises: 43
Company-owned: 2
Cost Cutters Family Hair Care
Family hair salon
(888)888-7008
Total cost: $94.5K-210.3K
Total franchises: 477
Company-owned: 367
Fantastic Sams
Full-service hair salon
(877)383-3831
Total cost: $118K-230.8K
Total franchises: 1,337
Company-owned: 0
First Choice Haircutters
Hair salon
(800)617-3961
Total cost: $90.5K-170.5K
Total franchises: 183
Company-owned: 262
Great Clips Hair Care Salon Franchise
Hair salon
(800)999-5959
Total cost: $109.4K-202.5K
Total franchises: 2,738
Company-owned: 0
The Lemon Tree
Family hair care
(800)345-9156
Total cost: $51.9K-84.7K
Total franchises: 54
Company-owned: 0
Magicuts
Salon services
(800)617-3961
Total cost: $95.5K-165.5K
Total franchises: 82
Company-owned: 131
Pigtails & Crewcuts
Children's hair salon
(770)752-6800
Total cost: $93.8K-168.3K
Total franchises: 27
Company-owned: 0
Pro-Cuts
Hair salon
(952)947-7777
Total cost: $94.1K-195.8K
Total franchises: 170
Company-owned: 0
Snip-Its
Children's hair care & party services
(508)651-7052
Total cost: $127.8K-273.7K
Total franchises: 65
Company-owned: 1
Splish Franchise Systems LLC
Eco-friendly hair salon
(970)389-5473
Total cost: $265.5K-496.5K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 1
Supercuts
Hair salon
(952)947-7777
Total cost: $111K-239.7K
Total franchises: 1,028
Company-owned: 1,116
DigiKids
Children's identification products & services
(888)344-4543
Total cost: $33.4K-47.7K
Total franchises: 31
Company-owned: 0
Guard-a-Kid
Children's identification & safety services
(800)679-4256
Total cost: $19.9K-20.9K
Total franchises: 137
Company-owned: 6
Ident-a-Kid Services of America
Children's identification products & services
(727)577-4646
Total cost: $34K-44.2K
Total franchises: 205
Company-owned: 0
McGruff Safe Kids Total Identification System
Children's ID products/services & safety education
(888)209-4218
Total cost: $10.99K
Total franchises: 46
Company-owned: 0
BounceU
Children's entertainment facility
(866)632-6370
Total cost: $470.95-800.95
Total franchises: 53
Company-owned: 0
The Game Truck Licensing LLC
Mobile video game theaters
(480)303-7212
Total cost: $97.3K-318K
Total franchises: 8
Company-owned: 1
Games2U Franchising LLC
Mobile video game theaters
(512)589-9477
Total cost: $58.3K-228.8K
Total franchises: 34
Company-owned: 0
Jumping J-Jays
Inflatable Amusements Inflatable amusement rentals
(877)822-7853
Total cost: $35K
Total franchises: 32
Company-owned: 2
Monkey Joe's
Children's entertainment & party facility
(877)534-7216
Total cost: $500-600K
Total franchises: 40
Company-owned: 1
One Hour Parties
Party & event planning
(206)522-0332
Total cost: $44.5K-70.6K
Total franchises: 3
Company-owned: 0
Pump It Up
Inflatable entertainment centers
(866)325-9663
Total cost: $325.9K-859.9K
Total franchises: 169
Company-owned: 0
Sweet & Sassy
Salon, spa & party venue for kids
(817)756-6523
Total cost: $350K-425K
Total franchises: 40
Company-owned: 1
Clix
Portrait photography & digital scrapbooking
(678)213-2549
Total cost: $38.5K-373K
Total franchises: 48
Company-owned: 2
Grins 2 Go
Photography services
(866)464-7467
Total cost: $115K-142K
Total franchises: 11
Company-owned: 0
Home Video Studio
Pre- & postproduction video services
(317)577-8220
Total cost: $60K-75K
Total franchises: 47
Company-owned: 2
Images 4 Kids
Children's photography
(972)484-5437
Total cost: $53.6K-$77.1K
Total franchises: 3
Company-owned: 0
Lil' Angels
Photography School and child-care photography
(901)682-9566
Total cost: $40.7K-45.2K
Total franchises: 94
Company-owned: 0
Portrait Avenue
Family portrait studio
(937)291-1900
Total cost: $190.6K-216.5K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 3
TSS Photography
Youth, sports, school & event photography
(866)877-4746
Total cost: $27.3K-73.2K
Total franchises: 228
Company-owned: 1
The Athlete's Foot
Athletic footwear & related sports accessories
(800)524-6444
Total cost: $249.5K-529.9K
Total franchises: 572
Company-owned: 0
Conte's Bicycle & Fitness Equipment
Bicycles & accessories, fitness equipment
(757)496-6970
Total cost: $425K-734.3K
Total franchises: 9
Company-owned: 0
Fleet Feet Sports
Athletic footwear, apparel & accessories
(919)942-3102
Total cost: $181.5K-313K
Total franchises: 91
Company-owned: 0
Play It Again Sports
New & used sporting goods/equipment
(800)592-8049
Total cost: $229.1K-425.2K
Total franchises: 351
Company-owned: 0
ABC Tutors
In Home Tutoring Academic tutoring
(913)961-7800
Total cost: $29.5K-52.5K
Total franchises: 4
Company-owned: 1
C2 Education Center
Tutoring for children K-12
(770)623-2800
Total cost: $269.5K-351.8K
Total franchises: 33
Company-owned: 61
Chyten Educational Services
Tutoring & test preparation
(508)720-9827
Total cost: $150K-175K
Total franchises: 15
Company-owned: 5
Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services
In-home tutoring services
(800)434-2582
Total cost: $32K-65.5K
Total franchises: 437
Company-owned: 0
College Nannies & Tutors
Nanny & tutoring services
(952)476-0262
Total cost: $60K-154K
Total franchises: 51
Company-owned: 0
Enopi
Supplemental education
(888)835-1212
Total cost: $52.2K-91K
Total franchises: 183
Company-owned: 487
The Honors Learning Center
Supplemental educational services & academic testing
(423)892-1803
Total cost: $66.2K-107.9K
Total franchises: 1
Company-owned: 0
Huntington Center Services
Children's educational services
(800)653-8400
Total cost: $211.8K-377.5K
Total franchises: 331
Company-owned: 35
Huntington School Services
Contracted supplemental education services
(800)653-8400
Total cost: $148K-295K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 0
KnowledgePoints Inc.
Tutoring
(503)270-5100
Total cost: $114K-175K
Total franchises: 56
Company-owned: 0
Kumon Math & Reading Centers
Supplemental education
(866)633-0740
Total cost: $32.96K-131.1K
Total franchises: 26,541
Company-owned: 20
Sylvan Learning Centers
Supplemental education
(800)284-8214
Total cost: $179.1K-305.1K
Total franchises: 950
Company-owned: 83
Tutor Doctor
Tutoring services
(416)646-0364
Total cost: $53.8K-161.3K
Total franchises: 50
Company-owned: 1
Tutoring Club LLC
Individualized instruction for K-12 students
(888)674-6425
Total cost: $83.2K-125.8K
Total franchises: 239
Company-owned: 4
Miscellaneous Children's Businesses
Brilliant Sky Toys & Books
Specialty toy store
(517)333-0802
Total cost: $215K-433.8K
Total franchises: 7
Company-owned: 0
Color Me Mine Enterprises Inc.
Paint-your-own-ceramics studio
(818)291-5900
Total cost: $137K-178K
Total franchises: 125
Company-owned: 1
Crown Trophy Inc.
Award & recognition items
(800)583-8228
Total cost: $168.5K-199.5K
Total franchises: 147
Company-owned: 0
Educational Outfitters
School, business & team uniforms
(877)814-1222
Total cost: $175K-250K
Total franchises: 38
Company-owned: 2
Game On
New & used video games
(877)641-4263
Total cost: $159K-350K
Total franchises: 1
Company-owned: 3
HobbyTown USA
General hobbies & supplies, toys
(800)858-7370
Total cost: $250K-300K
Total franchises: 172
Company-owned: 0
InfantHouse.com
Baby proofing
(866)463-2685
Total cost: $23.5K-26K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 1
Just Between Friends Franchise Systems Inc.
Children's & maternity consignment sale events
(918)902-5673
Total cost: $22.5K-29.5K
Total franchises: 95
Company-owned: 1
Kid to Kid
New & used kids'/maternity clothing & products
(888)543-2543
Total cost: $141.8K-216.4K
Total franchises: 64
Company-owned: 1
Learning Express
Specialty toy store
(843)352-4222
Total cost: $192.5K-375.5K
Total franchises: 140
Company-owned: 0
Monster Mini Golf
Family entertainment centers featuring glow-in-the-dark mini golf
(401)454-8100
Total cost: $336K-404.5K
Total franchises: 19
Company-owned: 0
Music Go Round
New/used musical instruments & sound equipment
(800)592-8049
Total cost: $252.3K-324K
Total franchises: 35
Company-owned: 0
Once Upon a Child
New & used children's clothing, equipment, furniture, toys
(800)592-8049
Total cost: $170K-264K
Total franchises: 234
Company-owned: 0
Plato's Closet
New/used clothing for teens & young adults
(800)592-8049
Total cost: $176.6K-328.9K
Total franchises: 247
Company-owned: 0
Play N Trade Franchise Inc.
New & used video games
(888)768-4263
Total cost: $216.6K-329K
Total franchises: 248
Company-owned: 1
Red Wheel Fundraising Food
fundraising program
(712)325-5414
Total cost: $43K-95K
Total franchises: 12
Company-owned: 0
Tumble & Tea Cafe Wi-Fi
cafe with indoor playground
(866)998-8625
Total cost: $285K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 0