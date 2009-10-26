Power of the Piggy Bank

A list of franchises that cater to kids--and their parents

October 26, 2009 11 min read

This story appears in the November 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

They may not be able to vote, but the under-18 set still has plenty of influence--especially when it comes to spending.



And there are numerous franchises looking to capitalize on that by catering to kids (and their parents). Our list of family-oriented franchises includes companies offering art classes and sports programs, toy stores and child care. This list is not a ranking and is not intended to endorse any specific franchise. Rather, it's a first step toward your own research, which should include reading the company's Franchise Disclosure Document, talking to current and former franchisees and consulting with an attorney and an accountant.



Candy Stores

Chocolate Apothecary

Chocolate shop & cafe

(509)747-0955

Total cost: $153.4K-230.1K

Total franchises: 2

Company-owned: 1

Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Company

Chocolates & candies

(314)832-2639

Total cost: $150K-250K

Total franchises: 9

Company-owned: 0

Fuzziwig's Candy Factory Inc.

Self-serve bulk candy

(970)247-2770

Total cost: $182K-348.4K

Total franchises: 45

Company-owned: 13

Kilwin's Chocolates Franchise

Chocolate, fudge, ice cream

(231)439-0972

Total cost: $419K-609K

Total franchises: 70

Company-owned: 2

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Chocolates & confections

(800)438-7623

Total cost: $158.5K-592.3K

Total franchises: 329

Company-owned: 7

Schakolad Chocolate Factory

Freshly made European-style chocolates

(407)248-6400

Total cost: $110K-150K

Total franchises: 32

Company-owned: 1

Child Care

A+ Nannies Inc

Nanny referral service

(480)699-7558

Total cost: $40.3K-55.6K

Total franchises: 2

Company-owned: 3

Absolute Best Care Franchising LLC

Nanny placement agency

(212)481-5705

Total cost: $65K-72K

Total franchises: 4

Company-owned: 2

Adventure Kids Playcare

Child care & entertainment center

(214)277-9948

Total cost: $228.5K-352.8K

Total franchises: 6

Company-owned: 1

Children of America

Child care

(800)821-0561

Total cost: $151.5K-604K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 25

Childrens Lighthouse Franchising Co.

Child-care services

(888)338-4466

Total cost: $1.9M-3M

Total franchises: 19

Company-owned: 9

Goddard Systems Inc.

Preschool/child-care center

(800)272-4901

Total cost: $632.3K-679.6K

Total franchises: 328

Company-owned: 0

The Growing Room Franchising System

Child development center

(706)596-1510

Total cost: $490.7K-2.2M

Total franchises: 3

Company-owned: 6

Kiddie Academy Child Care Learning Centers

Child-care learning center

(800)554-3343

Total cost: $442K-763.5K

Total franchises: 98

Company-owned: 5

Legacy Academy for Children

Child-care & education center

(770)932-0091

Total cost: $2.8M

Total franchises: 21

Company-owned: 1

Primrose School Franchising Co.

Educational child-care facility

(800)774-6767

Total cost: $250K-4M

Total franchises: 208

Company-owned: 1

Rainbow Station Inc.

Child-care services & child care for mildly ill

(888)747-1552

Total cost: $276.1K-6M

Total franchises: 5

Company-owned: 4

SeekingSitters Franchise System Inc.

Babysitting referral service

(918)749-3588

Total cost: $35K-55K

Total franchises: 23

Company-owned: 3

Sunbrook Academy

Child-care center

(770)426-0619

Total cost: $315.2K-2.7M

Total franchises: 5

Company-owned: 3

Enrichment Programs

Abrakadoodle

Art education classes for children

(703)860-6570

Total cost: $51.1K-75.1K

Total franchises: 67

Company-owned: 2

Club Scientific

Science enrichment program

(678)880-6460

Total cost: $56.8K-84.8K

Total franchises: 1

Company-owned: 9

CompuChild

Technology education for children

(800)619-5437

Total cost: $18.3K-33K

Total franchises: 67

Company-owned: 0

Computer Explorers

Tech training for schools, kids & adults

(888)638-8722

Total cost: $62.9K-73.3K

Total franchises: 100

Company-owned: 0

Drama Kids Int'l. Inc.

Children's after-school drama program

(866)809-1055

Total cost: $18.4K-57.1K

Total franchises: 185

Company-owned: 0

FasTracKids Int'l. Ltd.

Enrichment education for young children

(303)224-0200

Total cost: $81.97K-245.8K

Total franchises: 269

Company-owned: 0

Ho Math & Chess Learning Centre

Math & chess learning program

(604)263-4321

Total cost: $2.1K

Total franchises: 24

Company-owned: 1

Kidville

Child enrichment classes, birthday parties & products

(212)772-8435

Total cost: 198.2K-777.4K

Total franchises: 38

Company-owned: 8

KidzArt

Drawing-based fine arts education programs

(800)379-8302

Total cost: $17.2K-51.1K

Total franchises: 70

Company-owned: 1

LearningRx

Cognitive skills training

(719)955-6708

Total cost: $150K

Total franchises: 60

Company-owned: 2

The Mad Science Group

Science activities for children

(800)586-5231

Total cost: $44.4K-80.2K

Total franchises: 178

Company-owned: 0

Math Monkey Knowledge Centers

After-school enrichment program

(877)468-6284

Total cost: $104-180K

Total franchises: 10

Company-owned: 0

Mathnasium Learning Centers

Math learning center

(877)531-6284

Total cost: $53.6K-81K

Total franchises: 231

Company-owned: 1

Monart School of the Arts

Art education

(310)390-0386

Total cost: $65K-75K

Total franchises: 27

Company-owned: 0

Thinkertots

Early childhood education & development program

(718)740-1616

Total cost: $42K-163K

Total franchises: 3

Company-owned: 1

Webby Dance Company

Children's dance classes

(562)438-4466

Total cost: $26.9K-36K

Total franchises: 13

Company-owned: 13

Young Chefs Academy

Children's cooking school

(254)751-1040

Total cost: $89.4K-208K

Total franchises: 86

Company-owned: 0

Young Rembrandts Franchise Inc.

Art classes for children ages 3 to 12

(847)742-6966

Total cost: $39.9K-49.6K

Total franchises: 77

Company-owned: 1

Family Restaurants

Denny's Inc.

Full-service family restaurant

(800)304-0222

Total cost: $1.2M-2.6M

Total franchises: 1,281

Company-owned: 263

Friendly's Restaurants Franchise LLC

Family-style restaurant/ice cream

(413)731-4211

Total cost: $157.6K-1.94M

Total franchises: 195

Company-owned: 310

Golden Corral Franchising Systems Inc.

Family steakhouse, buffet & bakery

(800)284-5673

Total cost: $2.1M-5.9M

Total franchises: 380

Company-owned: 103

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Family-style restaurant

(901)766-6400

Total cost: $1.99M-3.6M

Total franchises: 317

Company-owned: 163

Western Sizzlin

Family steakhouse

(540)345-3195

Total cost: $1.1M-4.5M

Total franchises: 98

Company-owned: 6

Fitness & Sports Programs

Amazing Athletes Franchise Systems

Children's sports & fitness program

(949)291-3147

Total cost: $42.7K-65.1K

Total franchises: 34

Company-owned: 6

Baby Boot Camp

Pre- & post natal fitness

(888)990-2229

Total cost: $3.5K-8.7K

Total franchises: 127

Company-owned: 1

Extra Innings

Indoor baseball/softball training center & pro shop

(978)762-0448

Total cost: $222.5K-597.9K

Total franchises: 38

Company-owned: 2

Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels

Mobile children's fitness program

(732)578-1287

Total cost: $85.5K-160.5K

Total franchises: 35

Company-owned: 0

Gymboree Play & Music

Parent/child play & learning program

(415)278-7925

Total cost: $78.6K-267K

Total franchises: 616

Company-owned: 7

I9 Sports

Youth sports leagues, tournaments & events

(800)975-2937

Total cost: $29.8K-105.3K

Total franchises: 134

Company-owned: 2

Ita Franchising Inc.

Taekwondo & other martial arts instruction

(605)422-2103

Total cost: $4.2K-127.9K

Total franchises: 173

Company-owned: 0

JumpBunch Inc.

Preschool sports & fitness program

(410)703-2300

Total cost: $40.7K-73.9K

Total franchises: 39

Company-owned: 0

Kidokinetics

Sports fitness program for children

(954)385-8511

Total cost: $42.9K-57K

Total franchises: 2

Company-owned: 1

Kidz On the Go

Mobile children's fitness program

(860)355-9334

Total cost: $68.5K-78.5K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 4

Kinderdance Int'l. Inc.

Children's movement/educational program

(800)554-2334

Total cost: $14.95K-46.1K

Total franchises: 120

Company-owned: 1

The Little Gym

Children's development/fitness program

(888)228-2878

Total cost: $127.5K-294K

Total franchises: 315

Company-owned: 0

My Gym Children's Fitness Center

Children's early learning/fitness program & facility

(800)469-4967

Total cost: $34.3K-228.8K

Total franchises: 197

Company-owned: 0

Parisi Speed School

Youth performance training

(201)847-1938

Total cost: $132.5K-300.1K

Total franchises: 44

Company-owned: 5

Romp n' Roll Franchise Development LLC

Recreational & enrichment classes for children

(804)364-6363

Total cost: $199K

Total franchises: 8

Company-owned: 2

Soccer Shots Franchising LLC

Soccer programs for children ages 3-8

(717)982-3500

Total cost: $11K-15.6K

Total franchises: 37

Company-owned: 6

Stretch-N-Grow Int'l. Inc.

On-site children's fitness program

(727)596-7614

Total cost: $23.7K

Total franchises: 308

Company-owned: 0

Stroller Strides LLC

Stroller fitness program

(866)348-4666

Total cost: $3.6K-17.5K

Total franchises: 293

Company-owned: 1

Total Golf Adventures

Youth golf program

(310)333-0622

Total cost: $13.2K-62.2K

Total franchises: 43

Company-owned: 2

Hair Care

Cost Cutters Family Hair Care

Family hair salon

(888)888-7008

Total cost: $94.5K-210.3K

Total franchises: 477

Company-owned: 367

Fantastic Sams

Full-service hair salon

(877)383-3831

Total cost: $118K-230.8K

Total franchises: 1,337

Company-owned: 0

First Choice Haircutters

Hair salon

(800)617-3961

Total cost: $90.5K-170.5K

Total franchises: 183

Company-owned: 262

Great Clips Hair Care Salon Franchise

Hair salon

(800)999-5959

Total cost: $109.4K-202.5K

Total franchises: 2,738

Company-owned: 0

The Lemon Tree

Family hair care

(800)345-9156

Total cost: $51.9K-84.7K

Total franchises: 54

Company-owned: 0

Magicuts

Salon services

(800)617-3961

Total cost: $95.5K-165.5K

Total franchises: 82

Company-owned: 131

Pigtails & Crewcuts

Children's hair salon

(770)752-6800

Total cost: $93.8K-168.3K

Total franchises: 27

Company-owned: 0

Pro-Cuts

Hair salon

(952)947-7777

Total cost: $94.1K-195.8K

Total franchises: 170

Company-owned: 0

Snip-Its

Children's hair care & party services

(508)651-7052

Total cost: $127.8K-273.7K

Total franchises: 65

Company-owned: 1

Splish Franchise Systems LLC

Eco-friendly hair salon

(970)389-5473

Total cost: $265.5K-496.5K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 1

Supercuts

Hair salon

(952)947-7777

Total cost: $111K-239.7K

Total franchises: 1,028

Company-owned: 1,116

Identification Services

DigiKids

Children's identification products & services

(888)344-4543

Total cost: $33.4K-47.7K

Total franchises: 31

Company-owned: 0

Guard-a-Kid

Children's identification & safety services

(800)679-4256

Total cost: $19.9K-20.9K

Total franchises: 137

Company-owned: 6

Ident-a-Kid Services of America

Children's identification products & services

(727)577-4646

Total cost: $34K-44.2K

Total franchises: 205

Company-owned: 0

McGruff Safe Kids Total Identification System

Children's ID products/services & safety education

(888)209-4218

Total cost: $10.99K

Total franchises: 46

Company-owned: 0

Party Services

BounceU

Children's entertainment facility

(866)632-6370

Total cost: $470.95-800.95

Total franchises: 53

Company-owned: 0

The Game Truck Licensing LLC

Mobile video game theaters

(480)303-7212

Total cost: $97.3K-318K

Total franchises: 8

Company-owned: 1

Games2U Franchising LLC

Mobile video game theaters

(512)589-9477

Total cost: $58.3K-228.8K

Total franchises: 34

Company-owned: 0

Jumping J-Jays

Inflatable Amusements Inflatable amusement rentals

(877)822-7853

Total cost: $35K

Total franchises: 32

Company-owned: 2

Monkey Joe's

Children's entertainment & party facility

(877)534-7216

Total cost: $500-600K

Total franchises: 40

Company-owned: 1

One Hour Parties

Party & event planning

(206)522-0332

Total cost: $44.5K-70.6K

Total franchises: 3

Company-owned: 0

Pump It Up

Inflatable entertainment centers

(866)325-9663

Total cost: $325.9K-859.9K

Total franchises: 169

Company-owned: 0

Sweet & Sassy

Salon, spa & party venue for kids

(817)756-6523

Total cost: $350K-425K

Total franchises: 40

Company-owned: 1

Photography Services

Clix

Portrait photography & digital scrapbooking

(678)213-2549

Total cost: $38.5K-373K

Total franchises: 48

Company-owned: 2

Grins 2 Go

Photography services

(866)464-7467

Total cost: $115K-142K

Total franchises: 11

Company-owned: 0

Home Video Studio

Pre- & postproduction video services

(317)577-8220

Total cost: $60K-75K

Total franchises: 47

Company-owned: 2

Images 4 Kids

Children's photography

(972)484-5437

Total cost: $53.6K-$77.1K

Total franchises: 3

Company-owned: 0

Lil' Angels

Photography School and child-care photography

(901)682-9566

Total cost: $40.7K-45.2K

Total franchises: 94

Company-owned: 0

Portrait Avenue

Family portrait studio

(937)291-1900

Total cost: $190.6K-216.5K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 3

TSS Photography

Youth, sports, school & event photography

(866)877-4746

Total cost: $27.3K-73.2K

Total franchises: 228

Company-owned: 1

Sports Equipment

The Athlete's Foot

Athletic footwear & related sports accessories

(800)524-6444

Total cost: $249.5K-529.9K

Total franchises: 572

Company-owned: 0

Conte's Bicycle & Fitness Equipment

Bicycles & accessories, fitness equipment

(757)496-6970

Total cost: $425K-734.3K

Total franchises: 9

Company-owned: 0

Fleet Feet Sports

Athletic footwear, apparel & accessories

(919)942-3102

Total cost: $181.5K-313K

Total franchises: 91

Company-owned: 0

Play It Again Sports

New & used sporting goods/equipment

(800)592-8049

Total cost: $229.1K-425.2K

Total franchises: 351

Company-owned: 0

Tutoring

ABC Tutors

In Home Tutoring Academic tutoring

(913)961-7800

Total cost: $29.5K-52.5K

Total franchises: 4

Company-owned: 1

C2 Education Center

Tutoring for children K-12

(770)623-2800

Total cost: $269.5K-351.8K

Total franchises: 33

Company-owned: 61

Chyten Educational Services

Tutoring & test preparation

(508)720-9827

Total cost: $150K-175K

Total franchises: 15

Company-owned: 5

Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services

In-home tutoring services

(800)434-2582

Total cost: $32K-65.5K

Total franchises: 437

Company-owned: 0

College Nannies & Tutors

Nanny & tutoring services

(952)476-0262

Total cost: $60K-154K

Total franchises: 51

Company-owned: 0

Enopi

Supplemental education

(888)835-1212

Total cost: $52.2K-91K

Total franchises: 183

Company-owned: 487

The Honors Learning Center

Supplemental educational services & academic testing

(423)892-1803

Total cost: $66.2K-107.9K

Total franchises: 1

Company-owned: 0

Huntington Center Services

Children's educational services

(800)653-8400

Total cost: $211.8K-377.5K

Total franchises: 331

Company-owned: 35

Huntington School Services

Contracted supplemental education services

(800)653-8400

Total cost: $148K-295K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 0

KnowledgePoints Inc.

Tutoring

(503)270-5100

Total cost: $114K-175K

Total franchises: 56

Company-owned: 0

Kumon Math & Reading Centers

Supplemental education

(866)633-0740

Total cost: $32.96K-131.1K

Total franchises: 26,541

Company-owned: 20

Sylvan Learning Centers

Supplemental education

(800)284-8214

Total cost: $179.1K-305.1K

Total franchises: 950

Company-owned: 83

Tutor Doctor

Tutoring services

(416)646-0364

Total cost: $53.8K-161.3K

Total franchises: 50

Company-owned: 1

Tutoring Club LLC

Individualized instruction for K-12 students

(888)674-6425

Total cost: $83.2K-125.8K

Total franchises: 239

Company-owned: 4

Miscellaneous Children's Businesses

Brilliant Sky Toys & Books

Specialty toy store

(517)333-0802

Total cost: $215K-433.8K

Total franchises: 7

Company-owned: 0

Color Me Mine Enterprises Inc.

Paint-your-own-ceramics studio

(818)291-5900

Total cost: $137K-178K

Total franchises: 125

Company-owned: 1

Crown Trophy Inc.

Award & recognition items

(800)583-8228

Total cost: $168.5K-199.5K

Total franchises: 147

Company-owned: 0

Educational Outfitters

School, business & team uniforms

(877)814-1222

Total cost: $175K-250K

Total franchises: 38

Company-owned: 2

Game On

New & used video games

(877)641-4263

Total cost: $159K-350K

Total franchises: 1

Company-owned: 3

HobbyTown USA

General hobbies & supplies, toys

(800)858-7370

Total cost: $250K-300K

Total franchises: 172

Company-owned: 0

InfantHouse.com

Baby proofing

(866)463-2685

Total cost: $23.5K-26K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 1

Just Between Friends Franchise Systems Inc.

Children's & maternity consignment sale events

(918)902-5673

Total cost: $22.5K-29.5K

Total franchises: 95

Company-owned: 1

Kid to Kid

New & used kids'/maternity clothing & products

(888)543-2543

Total cost: $141.8K-216.4K

Total franchises: 64

Company-owned: 1

Learning Express

Specialty toy store

(843)352-4222

Total cost: $192.5K-375.5K

Total franchises: 140

Company-owned: 0

Monster Mini Golf

Family entertainment centers featuring glow-in-the-dark mini golf

(401)454-8100

Total cost: $336K-404.5K

Total franchises: 19

Company-owned: 0

Music Go Round

New/used musical instruments & sound equipment

(800)592-8049

Total cost: $252.3K-324K

Total franchises: 35

Company-owned: 0

Once Upon a Child

New & used children's clothing, equipment, furniture, toys

(800)592-8049

Total cost: $170K-264K

Total franchises: 234

Company-owned: 0

Plato's Closet

New/used clothing for teens & young adults

(800)592-8049

Total cost: $176.6K-328.9K

Total franchises: 247

Company-owned: 0

Play N Trade Franchise Inc.

New & used video games

(888)768-4263

Total cost: $216.6K-329K

Total franchises: 248

Company-owned: 1

Red Wheel Fundraising Food

fundraising program

(712)325-5414

Total cost: $43K-95K

Total franchises: 12

Company-owned: 0

Tumble & Tea Cafe Wi-Fi

cafe with indoor playground

(866)998-8625

Total cost: $285K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 0