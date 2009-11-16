Franchise Trends

The leading franchise categories poised for growth in the coming year.

Want a peek into the future of franchising? We've compiled a list of 10 franchise categories that are poised for growth in 2010. Some, like fitness and senior care, have been going strong for years and show no signs of slowing. Others, like gourmet burgers and party services, are relatively new to the franchising scene and just starting to show their potential. All of them are worth keeping an eye on in the year ahead.

This list is not a ranking and is not intended to endorse any specific franchise. Rather, it's a first step toward your own research, which should include reading the company's Franchise Disclosure Document, talking to current and former franchisees, and consulting with an attorney and an accountant.

Child Care

As more parents return to the work force, more child-care franchises are popping up to meet their needs.

A+ Nannies Inc.

Nanny referral service

(480)699-7558

Total cost: $40.3K-55.6K

Total franchises: 2

Company-owned: 3

Absolute Best Care Franchising LLC

Nanny placement agency

(212)481-5705

Total cost: $65K-72K

Total franchises: 4

Company-owned: 2

Adventure Kids Playcare

Child care & entertainment center

(214)277-9948

Total cost: $228.5K-352.8K

Total franchises: 6

Company-owned: 1

Children of America

Child care

(800)821-0561

Total cost: $151.5K-604K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 25

Childrens Lighthouse Franchising Co.

Child-care services

(888)338-4466

Total cost: $1.9M-3.1M

Total franchises: 17

Company-owned: 9

Goddard Systems Inc.

Preschool/child-care center

(800)272-4901

Total cost: $632.3K-679.6K

Total franchises: 339

Company-owned: 0

The Growing Room Franchising System

Child-development center

(706)596-1510

Total cost: $490.7K-2.2M

Total franchises: 3

Company-owned: 6

Kiddie Academy

Child-care learning center

(410)515-6079

Total cost: $441K-3.7M

Total franchises: 98

Company-owned: 5

Primrose School Franchising Co.

Educational child-care facility

(800)774-6767

Total cost: $250K-4M

Total franchises: 203

Company-owned: 1

Rainbow Station Inc.

Preschool, after-school recreation, care for mildly ill children

(888)716-1717

Total cost: $750K-6M

Total franchises: 5

Company-owned: 4

SeekingSitters Franchise System Inc.

Baby-sitting referral service

(918)749-3588

Total cost: $35K-55K

Total franchises: 23

Company-owned: 3

Sunbrook Academy

Child-care center

(770)426-0619

Total cost: $315.2K-2.7M

Total franchises: 5

Company-owned: 3

Fitness

Health-conscious consumers continue to fuel the growth of fitness franchising.

Anytime Fitness

Fitness center

(800)704-5004

Total cost: $30K-292.6K

Total franchises: 1,099

Company-owned: 10

CKO Kickboxing

Kickboxing classes

(201)963-7774

Total cost: $72.8K-245.8K

Total franchises: 7

Company-owned: 10

CoachMeFit

Personal training

(734)477-9450

Total cost: $106K-261.5K

Total franchises: 4

Company-owned: 2

Contours Express

Women's fitness center

(877)227-2282

Total cost: $55.7K-98.9K

Total franchises: 423

Company-owned: 1

Curves

Women's fitness & weight-loss center

(800)848-1096

Total cost: $38.2K-44.6K

Total franchises: 9,019

Company-owned: 0

Get In Shape For Women

Small group personal training for women

(781)444-1913

Total cost: $73.4K-148.8K

Total franchises: 17

Company-owned: 3

Gold's Gym Franchising LLC

Gym & fitness center

(214)296-5026

Total cost: $961.5K-3.6M

Total franchises: 646

Company-owned: 61

Jazzercise Inc.

Dance fitness classes

(760)476-1750

Total cost: $2.98K-38.4K

Total franchises: 7,272

Company-owned: 0

Koko FitClub LLC

Health club/gym

(877)565-6348

Total cost: $89.8K-199.6K

Total franchises: 23

Company-owned: 0

LA Boxing Franchise Corp.

Cardio boxing & kickboxing classes

(866)522-6946

Total cost: $174.9K-185.8K

Total franchises: 69

Company-owned: 0

Lady of America Franchise Corp.

Health club for women

(954)644-7827

Total cost: $192.7K-454.6K

Total franchises: 247

Company-owned: 5

One2One BodyScapes

Personal training/fitness centers

(617)796-8808

Total cost: $140K-200K

Total franchises: 11

Company-owned: 2

Personal Training Institute

Nutritional counseling & personal training

(516)342-9064

Total cost: $128.7K-219.5K

Total franchises: 20

Company-owned: 0

Planet Fitness

Fitness club

(603)750-0001

Total cost: $422.6K-1.1M

Total franchises: 265

Company-owned: 10

Platoon Fitness

Outdoor fitness & personal training centers

(888)752-8666

Total cost: $2.5K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 5

Prime Time Boxing

Boxing fitness programs

(916)927-2697

Total cost: $119.6K-149.3K

Total franchises: 1

Company-owned: 2

Retro Fitness LLC

Health club

(800)738-7604

Total cost: $638.9K-1.5M

Total franchises: 43

Company-owned: 1

Snap Fitness Inc.

24-hour fitness center

(952)474-5422

Total cost: $77.4K-272.8K

Total franchises: 904

Company-owned: 12

YAS Fitness Centers

Fitness classes & sportswear

(310)383-4587

Total cost: $267.8K-352.5K

Total franchises: 2

Company-owned: 1

Frozen Yogurt

Customers continue to line up for this healthier alternative to ice cream.

FreshBerry Natural Frozen Yogurt

Natural frozen yogurt, smoothies, yogurt popsicles

(918)488-9727

Total cost: $78K-273K

Total franchises: 5

Company-owned: 1

Red Mango Franchising Co.

Frozen yogurt

(214)302-5910

Total cost: $256.3K-427.8K

Total franchises: 48

Company-owned: 5

Spoon Me

Frozen yogurt

(801)831-8521

Total cost: $151.5K-349.5K

Total franchises: 5

Company-owned: 2

Yogen Fruz

Frozen yogurt & soft-serve ice cream

(905)479-8762

Total cost: $133.1K-469.6K

Total franchises: 794

Company-owned: 2

Ziiing Frozen Yogurt

Frozen yogurt

(949)752-9464

Total cost: $165.6K-506.6K

Total franchises: 20

Company-owned: 2

Gourmet Burgers

Full-service burger restaurants are growing, and quick-service restaurants are cashing in by adding gourmet options to their menus as well.

The Counter

Build-your-own-burger restaurant

(310)559-3355

Total cost: $591.1K-2.5M

Total franchises: 23

Company-owned: 2

Elevation Burger

Organic hamburgers, fries & milkshakes

(949)719-3800

Total cost: $373.5K-738.5K

Total franchises: 6

Company-owned: 1

McDonald's

Hamburgers, chicken, salads

(630)623-6196

Total cost: $995.9K-1.8M

Total franchises: 25,801

Company-owned: 6,357

Green

With consumers increasingly concerned about their impact on their environment, franchises in a variety of industries are touting their eco-friendly services.

Clean Air Lawn Care

Eco-friendly lawn care

(888)969-3669

Total cost: $56K-172.8K

Total franchises: 20

Company-owned: 9

EcoMaids

Eco-friendly residential cleaning

(888)989-6243

Total cost: $39.9K-101.7K

Total franchises: 5

Company-owned: 1

Filta

Fryer management/mobile filtration services

(407)996-5550

Total cost: $79K-88.5K

Total franchises: 291

Company-owned: 0

The Green Mop Franchise Co.

Eco-friendly residential & commercial cleaning

(703)508-8082

Total cost: $52.6K-84.9K

Total franchises: 1

Company-owned: 0

Oxi Fresh Franchising Co.

Green carpet cleaning

(303)716-1878

Total cost: $27.9K

Total franchises: 93

Company-owned: 4

Pizza Fusion

Organic pizza, sandwiches, salads

(954)202-1919

Total cost: $359K-584K

Total franchises: 21

Company-owned: 2

ShredStation Express

Secure document & electronic data destruction

(856)439-6500

Total cost: $60.9K-96.9K

Total franchises: 5

Company-owned: 0

Solar Universe

Solar-panel sales & installation

(925)455-4700

Total cost: $93K-196.3K

Total franchises: 8

Company-owned: 0

Splish Franchise Systems LLC

Eco-friendly hair salon

(970)389-5473/(303)816-0400

Total cost: $265.5K-496.5K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 1

Massage Services

In these high-stress times, franchises that make this relaxation technique affordable continue to grow.

Hand and Stone

Massage and Facial Spa Massage services

(732)255-9300

Total cost: $207.3K-409K

Total franchises: 27

Company-owned: 1

Massage Envy

Therapeutic massage services

(480)366-4100

Total cost: $300.8K-512.2K

Total franchises: 584

Company-owned: 0

Massage Heights

Therapeutic massage services & products

(210)402-0777

Total cost: $199.3K-433.4K

Total franchises: 51

Company-owned: 3

Michelle Lea Massage Therapy Inc.

Massage services & holistic healthcare

(301)475-2200

Total cost: $62.5K-107.6K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 1

My Massage People

Massage services

(770)886-3813

Total cost: $46.1K-68.98K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 0

Men's Salons/Barbershops

While hair-care companies usually focus on women and families, franchises catering specifically to men are growing in popularity.

American Male

Men's salon

(877)636-4247

Total cost: $172.3K-356.5K

Total franchises: 8

Company-owned: 3

The Boardroom Salon for Men

Men's grooming services & products

(817)416-7575

Total cost: $241.95K-456.5K

Total franchises: 2

Company-owned: 5

Kennedy's All-American Barber Club

Haircuts & grooming services

(407)215-7561

Total cost: $197.2K-253.2K

Total franchises: 6

Company-owned: 0

Knockouts-Haircuts for Men

Haircuts & grooming services

(972)714-9300

Total cost: $94.1K-190.6K

Total franchises: 41

Company-owned: 0

Sport Clips

Men's sports-themed hair salon

(512)869-1201

Total cost: $153.2K-276.9K

Total franchises: 639

Company-owned: 14

V's Barbershop Franchise LLC

Upscale men's barbershop

(602)414-4800

Total cost: $190.95K-373K

Total franchises: 6

Company-owned: 3

Party Services

Franchises offer a variety of services to help people celebrate special occasions in creative ways.



Complete Music

Mobile DJ entertainment service

(800)843-3866

Total cost: $22.5K-35.5K

Total franchises: 168

Company-owned: 1

Crystal Rose Franchise Inc.

Wedding & reception centers

(303)526-7530

Total cost: $71K-175K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 4

Games2U Franchising LLC

Mobile video game theaters

(512)589-9477

Total cost: $58.3K-228.8K

Total franchises: 34

Company-owned: 0

GameTruck Licensing LLC, The

Mobile video game theaters

(480)303-7212

Total cost: $97.3K-318K

Total franchises: 6

Company-owned: 1

Jumping J-Jays Inflatable Amusements

Inflatable amusement rentals

(877)822-7853

Total cost: $35K

Total franchises: 32

Company-owned: 2

Monkey Joe's

Children's entertainment & party facility

(877)534-7216

Total cost: $337.9K-675.4K

Total franchises: 37

Company-owned: 1

One Hour Parties

Party & event planning

(206)522-0332

Total cost: $44.5K-71.1K

Total franchises: 3

Company-owned: 0

Plan Ahead Events

Event planning

(800)466-2812

Total cost: $36.6K-59.2K

Total franchises: 43

Company-owned: 0

Pump It Up

Inflatable entertainment centers

(480)371-1200

Total cost: $266K-715.5K

Total franchises: 169

Company-owned: 0

Royal Restrooms

Restroom & shower trailer rentals

(800)969-7434

Total cost: $107.9K-202.2K

Total franchises: 35

Company-owned: 1

Snip-Its

Children's hair care & party services

(508)651-7052

Total cost: $127.8K-273.7K

Total franchises: 65

Company-owned: 1

Senior Care

The 65-plus population continues to grow, and senior-care franchises are growing right along with them.

Accessible Home Health Care

Home health-care services

(954)341-5600

Total cost: $108K-125K

Total franchises: 74

Company-owned: 1

Aging Excellence

Nonmedical senior-care services

(207)771-0991

Total cost: $43K-66K

Total franchises: 6

Company-owned: 1

Always Best Care Senior Services

In-home care & assisted-living placement

(916)722-6233

Total cost: $41.9K-63.2K

Total franchises: 31

Company-owned: 0

Assisting Hands Home Care LLC

Nonmedical in-home care

(208)442-7426

Total cost: $51.5K-124K

Total franchises: 14

Company-owned: 0

BrightStar Care

Medical/nonmedical home care & medical staffing

(877)689-6898

Total cost: $102.5K-183.8K

Total franchises: 112

Company-owned: 1

ComForcare Senior Services Inc.

Nonmedical home-care services

(800)886-4044

Total cost: $69.5K-89.5K

Total franchises: 117

Company-owned: 1

Comfort Keepers

Nonmedical in-home care

(888)329-1368

Total cost: $49.7K-73.8K

Total franchises: 637

Company-owned: 0

Guava Senior Home & Healthcare Services Inc.

Medical/nonmedical home care services & staffing

(888)482-8224

Total cost: $105.4K-120.3K

Total franchises: 2

Company-owned: 1

Home Care Assistance

Nonmedical in-home senior-care services

(650)462-9501

Total cost: $95K-150K

Total franchises: 42

Company-owned: 3

Home Health Mates

In-home medical & senior care

(888)278-4645

Total cost: $89.9K-134.4K

Total franchises: 5

Company-owned: 0

Home Helpers/Direct Link

Nonmedical care services

(888)876-3144

Total cost: $46.2K-84.8K

Total franchises: 780

Company-owned: 0

Home Instead Senior Care

Nonmedical senior-care services

(888)484-5759

Total cost: $95K-105K

Total franchises: 855

Company-owned: 1

Homewatch CareGivers

Medical & nonmedical home care, temporary medical staffing, transportation services

(800)472-2290

Total cost: $90K-110K

Total franchises: 172

Company-owned: 3

HomeWell Senior Care

Senior home care

(425)412-3463

Total cost: $41.6K-58.9K

Total franchises: 31

Company-owned: 1

IKOR USA Inc.

Patient advocacy & guardianship for seniors & the disabled

(877)456-7872

Total cost: $53.8K-84.6K

Total franchises: 1

Company-owned: 1

Right at Home Inc.

Senior home care & medical staffing

(877)697-7537

Total cost: $49.8K-89.6K

Total franchises: 155

Company-owned: 1

Sarah Adult Day Services Inc.

Adult day services

(330)454-3200

Total cost: $261K-280K

Total franchises: 25

Company-owned: 2

Senior Helpers

Home care for seniors

(800)760-6389

Total cost: $69.8K-96.8K

Total franchises: 236

Company-owned: 1

The Senior's Choice Inc.

Nonmedical in-home senior care

(888)725-3655

Total cost: $34K-52K

Total franchises: 166

Company-owned: 0

Spectrum Home Services

Senior care, home services, mortgage field services

(800)496-5993

Total cost: $75K-120K

Total franchises: 35

Company-owned: 0

Synergy HomeCare

Nonmedical home-care services

(480)659-7771

Total cost: $49.2K-99.5K

Total franchises: 65

Company-owned: 0

Touching Hearts at Home

Nonmedical home care for seniors & disabled people

(877)870-8750

Total cost: $33.95K-50K

Total franchises: 29

Company-owned: 1

Tutoring

While they tighten their belts in other areas, parents are still willing to pay to help their children perform better academically.

Visiting Angels

Nonmedical home-care services for seniors

(800)365-4189

Total cost: $51.8K-78.9K

Total franchises: 378

Company-owned: 0

ABC Tutors In Home Tutoring

Academic tutoring

(913)961-7800

Total cost: $29.5K-52.5K

Total franchises: 4

Company-owned: 1

C2 Education Center

Tutoring for children K-12

(770)623-2800

Total cost: $269.5K-351.8K

Total franchises: 33

Company-owned: 61

Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services

In-home tutoring services

(800)434-2582

Total cost: $32K-65.5K

Total franchises: 437

Company-owned: 0

College Nannies & Tutors

Nanny & tutoring services

(952)476-0262

Total cost: $40K-154K

Total franchises: 51

Company-owned: 0

Enopi

Supplemental education

(888)835-1212

Total cost: $52.2K-91K

Total franchises: 180

Company-owned: 487

The Honors Learning Center

Supplemental educational services & academic testing

(423)413-6258

Total cost: $64.5K-68.7K

Total franchises: 1

Company-owned: 0

Huntington Center Services

Children's educational services

(800)653-8400

Total cost: $211.8K-377.5K

Total franchises: 335

Company-owned: 34

Huntington School Services

Contracted supplemental education services

(800)653-8400

Total cost: $148K-295K

Total franchises: 0

Company-owned: 0

KnowledgePoints Inc.

Tutoring

(503)270-5100

Total cost: $90K-150K

Total franchises: 56

Company-owned: 0

Kumon Math & Reading Centers

Supplemental education

(866)633-0740

Total cost: $30.96K-129.4K

Total franchises: 26,541

Company-owned: 20

Mathnasium Learning Centers

Math learning center

(877)531-6284

Total cost: $55.5K-74.5K

Total franchises: 268

Company-owned: 1

Sylvan Learning

Supplemental education

(800)284-8214

Total cost: $188.6K-304.7K

Total franchises: 923

Company-owned: 198

Tutor Doctor

Tutoring services

(416)646-0364

Total cost: $45K

Total franchises: 50

Company-owned: 1

Tutoring Club LLC

Individualized instruction for K-12 students

(888)674-6425

Total cost: $83.2K-125.8K

Total franchises: 239

Company-owned: 4