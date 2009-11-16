Franchise Trends
Want a peek into the future of franchising? We've compiled a list of 10 franchise categories that are poised for growth in 2010. Some, like fitness and senior care, have been going strong for years and show no signs of slowing. Others, like gourmet burgers and party services, are relatively new to the franchising scene and just starting to show their potential. All of them are worth keeping an eye on in the year ahead.
This list is not a ranking and is not intended to endorse any specific franchise. Rather, it's a first step toward your own research, which should include reading the company's Franchise Disclosure Document, talking to current and former franchisees, and consulting with an attorney and an accountant.
Child Care
As more parents return to the work force, more child-care franchises are popping up to meet their needs.
A+ Nannies Inc.
Nanny referral service
(480)699-7558
Total cost: $40.3K-55.6K
Total franchises: 2
Company-owned: 3
Absolute Best Care Franchising LLC
Nanny placement agency
(212)481-5705
Total cost: $65K-72K
Total franchises: 4
Company-owned: 2
Adventure Kids Playcare
Child care & entertainment center
(214)277-9948
Total cost: $228.5K-352.8K
Total franchises: 6
Company-owned: 1
Children of America
Child care
(800)821-0561
Total cost: $151.5K-604K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 25
Childrens Lighthouse Franchising Co.
Child-care services
(888)338-4466
Total cost: $1.9M-3.1M
Total franchises: 17
Company-owned: 9
Goddard Systems Inc.
Preschool/child-care center
(800)272-4901
Total cost: $632.3K-679.6K
Total franchises: 339
Company-owned: 0
The Growing Room Franchising System
Child-development center
(706)596-1510
Total cost: $490.7K-2.2M
Total franchises: 3
Company-owned: 6
Kiddie Academy
Child-care learning center
(410)515-6079
Total cost: $441K-3.7M
Total franchises: 98
Company-owned: 5
Primrose School Franchising Co.
Educational child-care facility
(800)774-6767
Total cost: $250K-4M
Total franchises: 203
Company-owned: 1
Rainbow Station Inc.
Preschool, after-school recreation, care for mildly ill children
(888)716-1717
Total cost: $750K-6M
Total franchises: 5
Company-owned: 4
SeekingSitters Franchise System Inc.
Baby-sitting referral service
(918)749-3588
Total cost: $35K-55K
Total franchises: 23
Company-owned: 3
Sunbrook Academy
Child-care center
(770)426-0619
Total cost: $315.2K-2.7M
Total franchises: 5
Company-owned: 3
Fitness
Health-conscious consumers continue to fuel the growth of fitness franchising.
Anytime Fitness
Fitness center
(800)704-5004
Total cost: $30K-292.6K
Total franchises: 1,099
Company-owned: 10
CKO Kickboxing
Kickboxing classes
(201)963-7774
Total cost: $72.8K-245.8K
Total franchises: 7
Company-owned: 10
CoachMeFit
Personal training
(734)477-9450
Total cost: $106K-261.5K
Total franchises: 4
Company-owned: 2
Contours Express
Women's fitness center
(877)227-2282
Total cost: $55.7K-98.9K
Total franchises: 423
Company-owned: 1
Curves
Women's fitness & weight-loss center
(800)848-1096
Total cost: $38.2K-44.6K
Total franchises: 9,019
Company-owned: 0
Get In Shape For Women
Small group personal training for women
(781)444-1913
Total cost: $73.4K-148.8K
Total franchises: 17
Company-owned: 3
Gold's Gym Franchising LLC
Gym & fitness center
(214)296-5026
Total cost: $961.5K-3.6M
Total franchises: 646
Company-owned: 61
Jazzercise Inc.
Dance fitness classes
(760)476-1750
Total cost: $2.98K-38.4K
Total franchises: 7,272
Company-owned: 0
Koko FitClub LLC
Health club/gym
(877)565-6348
Total cost: $89.8K-199.6K
Total franchises: 23
Company-owned: 0
LA Boxing Franchise Corp.
Cardio boxing & kickboxing classes
(866)522-6946
Total cost: $174.9K-185.8K
Total franchises: 69
Company-owned: 0
Lady of America Franchise Corp.
Health club for women
(954)644-7827
Total cost: $192.7K-454.6K
Total franchises: 247
Company-owned: 5
One2One BodyScapes
Personal training/fitness centers
(617)796-8808
Total cost: $140K-200K
Total franchises: 11
Company-owned: 2
Personal Training Institute
Nutritional counseling & personal training
(516)342-9064
Total cost: $128.7K-219.5K
Total franchises: 20
Company-owned: 0
Planet Fitness
Fitness club
(603)750-0001
Total cost: $422.6K-1.1M
Total franchises: 265
Company-owned: 10
Platoon Fitness
Outdoor fitness & personal training centers
(888)752-8666
Total cost: $2.5K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 5
Prime Time Boxing
Boxing fitness programs
(916)927-2697
Total cost: $119.6K-149.3K
Total franchises: 1
Company-owned: 2
Retro Fitness LLC
Health club
(800)738-7604
Total cost: $638.9K-1.5M
Total franchises: 43
Company-owned: 1
Snap Fitness Inc.
24-hour fitness center
(952)474-5422
Total cost: $77.4K-272.8K
Total franchises: 904
Company-owned: 12
YAS Fitness Centers
Fitness classes & sportswear
(310)383-4587
Total cost: $267.8K-352.5K
Total franchises: 2
Company-owned: 1
Frozen Yogurt
Customers continue to line up for this healthier alternative to ice cream.
FreshBerry Natural Frozen Yogurt
Natural frozen yogurt, smoothies, yogurt popsicles
(918)488-9727
Total cost: $78K-273K
Total franchises: 5
Company-owned: 1
Red Mango Franchising Co.
Frozen yogurt
(214)302-5910
Total cost: $256.3K-427.8K
Total franchises: 48
Company-owned: 5
Spoon Me
Frozen yogurt
(801)831-8521
Total cost: $151.5K-349.5K
Total franchises: 5
Company-owned: 2
Yogen Fruz
Frozen yogurt & soft-serve ice cream
(905)479-8762
Total cost: $133.1K-469.6K
Total franchises: 794
Company-owned: 2
Ziiing Frozen Yogurt
Frozen yogurt
(949)752-9464
Total cost: $165.6K-506.6K
Total franchises: 20
Company-owned: 2
Gourmet Burgers
Full-service burger restaurants are growing, and quick-service restaurants are cashing in by adding gourmet options to their menus as well.
The Counter
Build-your-own-burger restaurant
(310)559-3355
Total cost: $591.1K-2.5M
Total franchises: 23
Company-owned: 2
Elevation Burger
Organic hamburgers, fries & milkshakes
(949)719-3800
Total cost: $373.5K-738.5K
Total franchises: 6
Company-owned: 1
McDonald's
Hamburgers, chicken, salads
(630)623-6196
Total cost: $995.9K-1.8M
Total franchises: 25,801
Company-owned: 6,357
Green
With consumers increasingly concerned about their impact on their environment, franchises in a variety of industries are touting their eco-friendly services.
Clean Air Lawn Care
Eco-friendly lawn care
(888)969-3669
Total cost: $56K-172.8K
Total franchises: 20
Company-owned: 9
EcoMaids
Eco-friendly residential cleaning
(888)989-6243
Total cost: $39.9K-101.7K
Total franchises: 5
Company-owned: 1
Filta
Fryer management/mobile filtration services
(407)996-5550
Total cost: $79K-88.5K
Total franchises: 291
Company-owned: 0
The Green Mop Franchise Co.
Eco-friendly residential & commercial cleaning
(703)508-8082
Total cost: $52.6K-84.9K
Total franchises: 1
Company-owned: 0
Oxi Fresh Franchising Co.
Green carpet cleaning
(303)716-1878
Total cost: $27.9K
Total franchises: 93
Company-owned: 4
Pizza Fusion
Organic pizza, sandwiches, salads
(954)202-1919
Total cost: $359K-584K
Total franchises: 21
Company-owned: 2
ShredStation Express
Secure document & electronic data destruction
(856)439-6500
Total cost: $60.9K-96.9K
Total franchises: 5
Company-owned: 0
Solar Universe
Solar-panel sales & installation
(925)455-4700
Total cost: $93K-196.3K
Total franchises: 8
Company-owned: 0
Splish Franchise Systems LLC
Eco-friendly hair salon
(970)389-5473/(303)816-0400
Total cost: $265.5K-496.5K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 1
Massage Services
In these high-stress times, franchises that make this relaxation technique affordable continue to grow.
Hand and Stone
Massage and Facial Spa Massage services
(732)255-9300
Total cost: $207.3K-409K
Total franchises: 27
Company-owned: 1
Massage Envy
Therapeutic massage services
(480)366-4100
Total cost: $300.8K-512.2K
Total franchises: 584
Company-owned: 0
Massage Heights
Therapeutic massage services & products
(210)402-0777
Total cost: $199.3K-433.4K
Total franchises: 51
Company-owned: 3
Michelle Lea Massage Therapy Inc.
Massage services & holistic healthcare
(301)475-2200
Total cost: $62.5K-107.6K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 1
My Massage People
Massage services
(770)886-3813
Total cost: $46.1K-68.98K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 0
Men's Salons/Barbershops
While hair-care companies usually focus on women and families, franchises catering specifically to men are growing in popularity.
American Male
Men's salon
(877)636-4247
Total cost: $172.3K-356.5K
Total franchises: 8
Company-owned: 3
The Boardroom Salon for Men
Men's grooming services & products
(817)416-7575
Total cost: $241.95K-456.5K
Total franchises: 2
Company-owned: 5
Kennedy's All-American Barber Club
Haircuts & grooming services
(407)215-7561
Total cost: $197.2K-253.2K
Total franchises: 6
Company-owned: 0
Knockouts-Haircuts for Men
Haircuts & grooming services
(972)714-9300
Total cost: $94.1K-190.6K
Total franchises: 41
Company-owned: 0
Sport Clips
Men's sports-themed hair salon
(512)869-1201
Total cost: $153.2K-276.9K
Total franchises: 639
Company-owned: 14
V's Barbershop Franchise LLC
Upscale men's barbershop
(602)414-4800
Total cost: $190.95K-373K
Total franchises: 6
Company-owned: 3
Party Services
Franchises offer a variety of services to help people celebrate special occasions in creative ways.
Complete Music
Mobile DJ entertainment service
(800)843-3866
Total cost: $22.5K-35.5K
Total franchises: 168
Company-owned: 1
Crystal Rose Franchise Inc.
Wedding & reception centers
(303)526-7530
Total cost: $71K-175K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 4
Games2U Franchising LLC
Mobile video game theaters
(512)589-9477
Total cost: $58.3K-228.8K
Total franchises: 34
Company-owned: 0
GameTruck Licensing LLC, The
Mobile video game theaters
(480)303-7212
Total cost: $97.3K-318K
Total franchises: 6
Company-owned: 1
Jumping J-Jays Inflatable Amusements
Inflatable amusement rentals
(877)822-7853
Total cost: $35K
Total franchises: 32
Company-owned: 2
Monkey Joe's
Children's entertainment & party facility
(877)534-7216
Total cost: $337.9K-675.4K
Total franchises: 37
Company-owned: 1
One Hour Parties
Party & event planning
(206)522-0332
Total cost: $44.5K-71.1K
Total franchises: 3
Company-owned: 0
Plan Ahead Events
Event planning
(800)466-2812
Total cost: $36.6K-59.2K
Total franchises: 43
Company-owned: 0
Pump It Up
Inflatable entertainment centers
(480)371-1200
Total cost: $266K-715.5K
Total franchises: 169
Company-owned: 0
Royal Restrooms
Restroom & shower trailer rentals
(800)969-7434
Total cost: $107.9K-202.2K
Total franchises: 35
Company-owned: 1
Snip-Its
Children's hair care & party services
(508)651-7052
Total cost: $127.8K-273.7K
Total franchises: 65
Company-owned: 1
Senior Care
The 65-plus population continues to grow, and senior-care franchises are growing right along with them.
Accessible Home Health Care
Home health-care services
(954)341-5600
Total cost: $108K-125K
Total franchises: 74
Company-owned: 1
Aging Excellence
Nonmedical senior-care services
(207)771-0991
Total cost: $43K-66K
Total franchises: 6
Company-owned: 1
Always Best Care Senior Services
In-home care & assisted-living placement
(916)722-6233
Total cost: $41.9K-63.2K
Total franchises: 31
Company-owned: 0
Assisting Hands Home Care LLC
Nonmedical in-home care
(208)442-7426
Total cost: $51.5K-124K
Total franchises: 14
Company-owned: 0
BrightStar Care
Medical/nonmedical home care & medical staffing
(877)689-6898
Total cost: $102.5K-183.8K
Total franchises: 112
Company-owned: 1
ComForcare Senior Services Inc.
Nonmedical home-care services
(800)886-4044
Total cost: $69.5K-89.5K
Total franchises: 117
Company-owned: 1
Comfort Keepers
Nonmedical in-home care
(888)329-1368
Total cost: $49.7K-73.8K
Total franchises: 637
Company-owned: 0
Guava Senior Home & Healthcare Services Inc.
Medical/nonmedical home care services & staffing
(888)482-8224
Total cost: $105.4K-120.3K
Total franchises: 2
Company-owned: 1
Home Care Assistance
Nonmedical in-home senior-care services
(650)462-9501
Total cost: $95K-150K
Total franchises: 42
Company-owned: 3
Home Health Mates
In-home medical & senior care
(888)278-4645
Total cost: $89.9K-134.4K
Total franchises: 5
Company-owned: 0
Home Helpers/Direct Link
Nonmedical care services
(888)876-3144
Total cost: $46.2K-84.8K
Total franchises: 780
Company-owned: 0
Home Instead Senior Care
Nonmedical senior-care services
(888)484-5759
Total cost: $95K-105K
Total franchises: 855
Company-owned: 1
Homewatch CareGivers
Medical & nonmedical home care, temporary medical staffing, transportation services
(800)472-2290
Total cost: $90K-110K
Total franchises: 172
Company-owned: 3
HomeWell Senior Care
Senior home care
(425)412-3463
Total cost: $41.6K-58.9K
Total franchises: 31
Company-owned: 1
IKOR USA Inc.
Patient advocacy & guardianship for seniors & the disabled
(877)456-7872
Total cost: $53.8K-84.6K
Total franchises: 1
Company-owned: 1
Right at Home Inc.
Senior home care & medical staffing
(877)697-7537
Total cost: $49.8K-89.6K
Total franchises: 155
Company-owned: 1
Sarah Adult Day Services Inc.
Adult day services
(330)454-3200
Total cost: $261K-280K
Total franchises: 25
Company-owned: 2
Senior Helpers
Home care for seniors
(800)760-6389
Total cost: $69.8K-96.8K
Total franchises: 236
Company-owned: 1
The Senior's Choice Inc.
Nonmedical in-home senior care
(888)725-3655
Total cost: $34K-52K
Total franchises: 166
Company-owned: 0
Spectrum Home Services
Senior care, home services, mortgage field services
(800)496-5993
Total cost: $75K-120K
Total franchises: 35
Company-owned: 0
Synergy HomeCare
Nonmedical home-care services
(480)659-7771
Total cost: $49.2K-99.5K
Total franchises: 65
Company-owned: 0
Touching Hearts at Home
Nonmedical home care for seniors & disabled people
(877)870-8750
Total cost: $33.95K-50K
Total franchises: 29
Company-owned: 1
Tutoring
While they tighten their belts in other areas, parents are still willing to pay to help their children perform better academically.
Visiting Angels
Nonmedical home-care services for seniors
(800)365-4189
Total cost: $51.8K-78.9K
Total franchises: 378
Company-owned: 0
ABC Tutors In Home Tutoring
Academic tutoring
(913)961-7800
Total cost: $29.5K-52.5K
Total franchises: 4
Company-owned: 1
C2 Education Center
Tutoring for children K-12
(770)623-2800
Total cost: $269.5K-351.8K
Total franchises: 33
Company-owned: 61
Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services
In-home tutoring services
(800)434-2582
Total cost: $32K-65.5K
Total franchises: 437
Company-owned: 0
College Nannies & Tutors
Nanny & tutoring services
(952)476-0262
Total cost: $40K-154K
Total franchises: 51
Company-owned: 0
Enopi
Supplemental education
(888)835-1212
Total cost: $52.2K-91K
Total franchises: 180
Company-owned: 487
The Honors Learning Center
Supplemental educational services & academic testing
(423)413-6258
Total cost: $64.5K-68.7K
Total franchises: 1
Company-owned: 0
Huntington Center Services
Children's educational services
(800)653-8400
Total cost: $211.8K-377.5K
Total franchises: 335
Company-owned: 34
Huntington School Services
Contracted supplemental education services
(800)653-8400
Total cost: $148K-295K
Total franchises: 0
Company-owned: 0
KnowledgePoints Inc.
Tutoring
(503)270-5100
Total cost: $90K-150K
Total franchises: 56
Company-owned: 0
Kumon Math & Reading Centers
Supplemental education
(866)633-0740
Total cost: $30.96K-129.4K
Total franchises: 26,541
Company-owned: 20
Mathnasium Learning Centers
Math learning center
(877)531-6284
Total cost: $55.5K-74.5K
Total franchises: 268
Company-owned: 1
Sylvan Learning
Supplemental education
(800)284-8214
Total cost: $188.6K-304.7K
Total franchises: 923
Company-owned: 198
Tutor Doctor
Tutoring services
(416)646-0364
Total cost: $45K
Total franchises: 50
Company-owned: 1
Tutoring Club LLC
Individualized instruction for K-12 students
(888)674-6425
Total cost: $83.2K-125.8K
Total franchises: 239
Company-owned: 4