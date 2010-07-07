Best Practices for Landing Impact Investment

The money is out there for social entrepreneurs. Here's how to get it.

Stephanie Bernstein calls herself an accidental entrepreneur. Even with years of experience working in sales and education in the natural products market, the founder of To-Go Ware confesses she struggled with one of the most basic and necessary pieces of the startup equation: the search for funding.

Though To-Go Ware was launched as a one-woman/triple-bottom-line enterprise in 2004, Bernstein soon found that building a sustainable business by developing and selling eco-friendly reusable utensils and food storage containers was more than she could handle alone. Eventually, she hit the point that so many business owners face--get a loan and grow or get out. So she went to the bank and walked out empty-handed.

It's no surprise. As the country inches toward economic recovery, even the savviest entrepreneurs focused on people, planet and profits are hard-pressed to find funding. The primary source of capital for small businesses--commercial and bank loans backed by the U.S. Small Business Administration's 7(a) loan program--made 36 percent fewer loans last year, backing only 44,221 loans from banks for starting, purchasing or expanding a small business.

Bernstein soon found that raising capital privately was even more challenging. Just when she thought she'd have to cut her losses, Bernstein heard about a nonprofit in San Francisco looking to fund businesses that were "unbankable." The To-Go Ware story resonated with the organization, and Bernstein landed $25,000, as well as the ability to tap their resources and expertise to seek further investment. She also learned an invaluable lesson: "Find investors who are into what you do."

These funders--loosely grouped under the moniker "impact investors"--aim to solve social or environmental challenges while generating financial profit.

Casey Verbeck is one such investor. Verbeck spent the last 15 years founding, running and advising new business ventures and is now the CEO of Touchpoint Trust Group , which is focused on building a responsible economy. However, Verbeck is quick to point out that it takes more than "a warm and fuzzy" story to capture the imagination (and the dollars) of an impact investor.

"An investor wants to be able to understand the mission of the company and its impact. Can the owner scale that model? And are they cash-flow-positive?" If the answers to these hard questions add up, Verbeck says he's found a winner.

Recently, Verbeck partnered with Sarah McLachlan and the Lilith Fair to launch the i4c campaign, which offered funding to businesses that met a series of rigorous criteria. Bernstein's To-Go Ware was one. Alter Eco USA and Better World Books were the others. Here are three best practices to help your triple-bottom-line business snag impact investment.