Lydia Dishman

Luxury on Loan
Starting a Business

Luxury on Loan

High-fashion rental entrepreneurs are giving couture-hungry consumers a small--and affordable--taste of the good life.
6 min read
Best Practices for Landing Impact Investment
Starting a Business

Best Practices for Landing Impact Investment

The money is out there for social entrepreneurs. Here's how to get it.
6 min read
Green Business: From Niche to Mainstream
Growth Strategies

Green Business: From Niche to Mainstream

A look at how the green landscape has evolved over the last 40 years
8 min read
Easy, Affordable Ways to Green Your Business
Growth Strategies

Easy, Affordable Ways to Green Your Business

Simple tips to make your business eco-friendly and perhaps save some coin
5 min read
The Skinny on Sole Proprietorships
Starting a Business

The Skinny on Sole Proprietorships

Protect yourself from the IRS and make your patchwork projects a real business.
6 min read
The New Double Bottom Line
Starting a Business

The New Double Bottom Line

The L3C designation is helping entrepreneurs start for-profit businesses with non-profit souls.
6 min read
Retire? Forget About It
Starting a Business

Retire? Forget About It

A new wave of baby boomer business owners are turning their passion and experience into second-act success.
7 min read
Play Your Cards Right
Starting a Business

Play Your Cards Right

Financing with credit cards is a risk--but it can pay off.
6 min read
Make an Online Capital Connection
Starting a Business

Make an Online Capital Connection

Sometimes finding the right investor is all about chemistry.
6 min read
Big Returns Come in Micro-sized Packages
Starting a Business

Big Returns Come in Micro-sized Packages

A microloan from a community-based lender can provide the cash you need.
6 min read
Drive Sales With Tutorials
Marketing

Drive Sales With Tutorials

Position yourself as an authority and gain market share with instructional content.
6 min read
Take Advantage of Every Opportunity
Starting a Business

Take Advantage of Every Opportunity

Learn to leverage your status as a minority-owned business to get the funding you need.
6 min read
Find a 'Tweet' Deal on Advertising
Marketing

Find a 'Tweet' Deal on Advertising

Banner ads aren't the only way to advertise online; take advantage with these affordable alternatives.
4 min read
Turning a Green Business Into Gold
Starting a Business

Turning a Green Business Into Gold

Reward follows risk and innovation for these eco-friendly businesses.
6 min read
Find Funding in Your Backyard
Starting a Business

Find Funding in Your Backyard

Local, state and regional funds aim to keep local economies going strong.
6 min read
