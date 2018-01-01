Lydia Dishman

Starting a Business
Luxury on Loan
High-fashion rental entrepreneurs are giving couture-hungry consumers a small--and affordable--taste of the good life.
Starting a Business
Best Practices for Landing Impact Investment
The money is out there for social entrepreneurs. Here's how to get it.
Growth Strategies
Green Business: From Niche to Mainstream
A look at how the green landscape has evolved over the last 40 years
Growth Strategies
Easy, Affordable Ways to Green Your Business
Simple tips to make your business eco-friendly and perhaps save some coin
Starting a Business
The Skinny on Sole Proprietorships
Protect yourself from the IRS and make your patchwork projects a real business.
Starting a Business
The New Double Bottom Line
The L3C designation is helping entrepreneurs start for-profit businesses with non-profit souls.
Starting a Business
Retire? Forget About It
A new wave of baby boomer business owners are turning their passion and experience into second-act success.
Starting a Business
Play Your Cards Right
Financing with credit cards is a risk--but it can pay off.
Starting a Business
Make an Online Capital Connection
Sometimes finding the right investor is all about chemistry.
Starting a Business
Big Returns Come in Micro-sized Packages
A microloan from a community-based lender can provide the cash you need.
Marketing
Drive Sales With Tutorials
Position yourself as an authority and gain market share with instructional content.
Starting a Business
Take Advantage of Every Opportunity
Learn to leverage your status as a minority-owned business to get the funding you need.
Marketing
Find a 'Tweet' Deal on Advertising
Banner ads aren't the only way to advertise online; take advantage with these affordable alternatives.
Starting a Business
Turning a Green Business Into Gold
Reward follows risk and innovation for these eco-friendly businesses.
Starting a Business
Find Funding in Your Backyard
Local, state and regional funds aim to keep local economies going strong.