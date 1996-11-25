Good Answers

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

By Cynthia E. Griffin

Before getting a bank loan, you'll have to face plenty of tough questions from your banker. Here, George Falconero, a partner in Oaks, Pennsylvania, CPA firm Maillie, Falconiero & Co. LLP, offers the best answers to the three toughest questions you'll be asked:

Why do you want to borrow money instead of using your personal resources?

Answer: "My personal funds will be a reserve in the event my business experiences hiccups. I want to be in a position to devote my resources to the business without worrying about arranging financing for ups and downs."

What is the basis of your financial projections?

If you are relying on competitors' information, have a market study you don't want to get out to the competition, or are using your own best estimates, this may be a problem, says Falconero.

"Handling this question is a matter of presentation. If you don't want to reveal your source or are relying on a best estimate [as are most small businesses], highlight your experience in the industry and your business knowledge."

Why don't you finance the project in parts?

Be honest. Say it's probably not worth your efforts to do the project on a piecemeal basis and that you really want to work with a lender willing to support the project 100 percent.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

5 Compelling Reasons for Starting a Business Even Though Most Businesses Fail

Starting a Business

How to Know When Your Side Hustle Could Be Your Full-Time Career

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job