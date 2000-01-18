Buddy Up

Forming business relationships
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Forming lasting business relationships.

Quick, what's your banker's name? When is her birthday? How many kids does he have?

If you're committed to the success of your business, you'll know thatinformation. A friendly relationship with your banker is an important asset foryour company--not only because capital is crucial for your success, but alsobecause your business can benefit from free or low-cost services such as a lineof credit with no collateral, checking accounts, safe-deposit boxes, creditcards, notary and other legal and paralegal services, no-fee payroll deposit(if you have employees), and even loans at preferred rates that often aregranted on just a handshake.

How do you become more than a number to a bank? Once you've chosen a financialinstitution that provides the range and quality of services important to yourbusiness, make an appointment with the manager (if it's a branch or a smallerbank) or the officer in charge of your business account (if it's a major bank).At the meeting:

* Provide the officer with your business plan, brochures, business cards andanything else that will give him or her a feel for your business.

* Describe your business, financial situation and plans.

* Welcome any feedback and advice.

* Discuss what role the bank might play in your future.

* Ask about the scope of the bank's services.

* Broach the subject of consolidating both your business and personal accountsat that office.

* Express interest in your banker's background. Ask about his or her family,hobbies and aspirations.

Follow up with periodic phone calls, visits and lunches. Make sure that allyour dealings with the bank are totally honest. Once your accounts have beenestablished, keep your banker fully informed of your financialsituation--whether good and bad. (Bankers hate surprises.) Be aware, too, thatnot all banks like small businesses. Choose one that does, even if it meansbanking in another community or another state.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

The Best Funding Resources for Disabled Entrepreneurs

Starting a Business

5 Things Most Startup Plans are Missing

Starting a Business

How a Surfing Trip Evolved Into a Business With a 9-Digit Valuation