Tax-Saving Moves for Small Businesses

Strategies to consider now, before the Bush tax cuts expire.

September 30, 2010 4 min read

If you're a stockholder in a successful closely-held C corporation, you know this year's federal income tax rate structure is favorable to your cause.

If your company pays you a dividend this year, the maximum federal income tax rate will be only 15 percent.

The same 15 percent maximum federal rate will apply to 2010 corporate payouts or stock sales that generate long-term capital gains.

But things are about to change. Here are the specifics about what's in store along with some tax-smart strategies to consider right now.

Higher Taxes on Dividends

The maximum federal rate on dividends will automatically leap from the current 15 percent to 39.6 percent on Jan. 1 as the Bush tax cuts expire. Although the president has promised more than once to limit the maximum rate on dividends to 20 percent, the little-known fact is Congress must take action for that to happen. It's no sure thing. Even if it does happen, the maximum rate on dividends will jump again to 23.8 percent in 2013, thanks to the additional 3.8 percent Medicare tax that takes effect that year. So you're facing a 59 percent increase in the maximum federal tax on dividends (at least).

Higher Taxes on Long-Term Gains

Starting Jan. 1, the maximum federal rate on long-term capital gains will automatically increase from the current 15 percent to 20 percent. Starting in 2013, it will jump again to 23.8 percent due to the additional 3.8 percent Medicare tax. So you're facing a 59 percent increase in the maximum federal tax on long-term capital gains too.

What Can You Do?

Thankfully, you still have some time to take advantage of this year's historically low tax rates on dividends and long-term gains. Here are three strategies to consider right now. Don't ponder too long, because these ideas will take some time to execute, and Jan. 1 will arrive before you know it.