Starting a Business

Two Weeks to Startup: Day 10. Hang Out Your Shingle and Sell

In the last installment of our 10-part series, putting your passion to the test.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Two Weeks to Startup

If you want to say goodbye to corporate America and embark on a journey to entrepreneurship, we can help. From coming up with the perfect business idea to creating your business and marketing plans, follow this two-week action plan to start a new venture.

Day 1. Finding the Right Fit

Day 2. Research and Evaluate Your Idea

Day 3. Calculate Your Costs

Day 4. Write Your Business Plan

Day 5. Find Financing

Day 6. Name Your Business

Day 7. Develop a Marketing Plan

Day 8. Build Your Support Team

Day 9. Execute Your Marketing Plan
 

You've done all the legwork. All your permits and licenses are in hand. Your dedicated business line is set up with a professional voice-mail greeting. You've marked the calendar with a few prospect meetings and networking events. You've got your shelves stocked and even a few projects lined up. Now it's time to open your doors to more opportunities and much success as an entrepreneur.

You'll want to create a sales check list so you have a plan that can serve as a quick reminder of the essentials. Use it as a review before and after each sales call to make sure you cover all the bases. Your sales checklist could include a list of all sales materials, a reminder to research the account and identify the decision makers, and a sales script that covers the key selling points.

Closing a sale is often a matter of overcoming a customer's objections. But first you must identify them. Problems are often opportunities. If you can identify a problem, you can provide real-world solutions and new ideas. Learn how your customers run their business. Learn about their customers, their competition and the obstacles to their success. This kind of sales focus can turn you into an asset. The best sales professionals invest substantial time and energy in positioning themselves as experts in their field.

Keep your energy level high. When you call on a customer with energy and enthusiasm, it means that you believe in your product or service, and are excited about what you have to offer. It's hard to discount the power of our attitudes when it comes to selling. Your customers will appreciate a positive approach more than you realize.

More

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How a First-Time Entrepreneur Wooed Corporate Clients in Year One

Starting a Business

Use This Checklist to Build a High-Converting Website That Makes Money Online

Starting a Business

6 Entrepreneurial Lessons From Evan Britton of Famous Birthdays