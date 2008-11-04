The Budget Deficit That Ate the U.S.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
cash.jpg

They say records are made to be broken. But few will be broken with as much vigor and flair as the budget deficit for the just-ended fiscal year, which will be broken by the fiscal year that began Oct. 1 of this year (if Wall Street estimates provided by The Associated Press hold true). This record won't be so much broken as smashed. And so quickly.

Woe be to the Fiscal Year ended Sept. 30, 2008, for your reign as largest budget deficit will last a scant 12 months. Your $454 billion shortfall will be talked about as part of a folksy, bygone era of pocket-change scarcity if projections for this Fiscal Year's deficit of $988 billion stand up.

In Last Fiscal Year's defense, it didn't have a $700 billion bailout package to finance.

To fund this excess of arrears, the Treasury Department plans to borrow $550 billion--this quarter. An additional $350 billion or so will have to be borrowed in the first three months of 2009. More powerful calculators are being designed to gauge borrowing for the rest of the year.

Welcome to the ball, Mr. Next President.

 

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market