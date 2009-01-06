Bjork Bows to Business
Icelandic pop star Bjork is pairing up with a venture capital firm from her homeland to create a VC fund for green-friendly startups, according to Billboard magazine.
Bjork has lent her name to the $826,000, Audur Capital-run fund, which will focus on socially and environmentally aware endeavors that might also help bring some stability back to the Icelandic economy. The money will be used to "invest in sustainable businesses that create value through the country's unique resources, spectacular nature, vibrant culture and green energy," Audur's website states.