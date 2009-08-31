How Credit Cards Kill Your Small Business

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Owner of Make a Living Writing
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
credit-cards-biz.jpgWith banks turned stingy about handing out small business loans, more and more small business startups are turning to credit cards as the primary vehicle for their business spending needs. We always knew that was risky, but a new study on businesses' credit-card use released by the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation is enough to chill an entrepreneur's blood.

In the study, 58 percent of small-business owners said they relied on credit cards for startup money in 2006. The dark side: For every $1,000 in additional credit card debt, the probability that the firm would close increased by 2.2 percent. And the way some business owners can run those cards up, $1,000 is couch-cushion change.

Interestingly, this study has been conducted before, and the toxic effect of credit-card debt has grown in recent years. Back in 2004, businesses that closed had less credit card debt--an average of $2,365 racked up on their cards--than did survivors, with an average of $3,638. By 2006, the average survivor firm had $5,191 in credit-card debt, while failed companies averaged $5,595. Not surprisingly, the percentage of surviving firms declined in 2006 as companies incurred more debt, with only 91.5 percent keeping their doors open versus 93.9 percent in 2004.

It'd be interesting to see this study done again right now. I'd bet the percentage of business owners whipping out the plastic would be higher, as would be the debt loads.

Is your business using credit cards for financing? If so, can you handle the debt load? Many are the zero-interest teaser offers that give way quickly to high interest rates that sap businesses of needed cash.

Charge with caution--it can be deadly to your business.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market