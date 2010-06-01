Tips 101-105: Measure Your Marketing Results

June 1, 2010 min read

101.

Measure marketing results

The method that produces the highest profit for the dollar spent wins. That's a pretty easy concept. But how do you actually put it into practice? Let's say you sell a pool-cleaning service for $300. You place an ad for $900 in a local monthly magazine. Sell to three customers and you break even, right? Wrong. What we're talking about here is return on investment (ROI). If your hard costs to deliver the service (staff, supplies, etc.) total $100, you're only making $200 per customer (67 percent on each sale). So rock bottom, you need to make $1,343 per ad ($900/67 percent)--or about 4.5 customers ($1,343/4.5 customers). But that only gets you to break-even. It doesn't help cover any of your overhead costs (vehicles, rent, loan payments, taxes, etc.), and it doesn't leave you any profit. If that one ad had to cover all your fixed expenses (let's say they total $3,000 a month) and leave you with a 10 percent net profit, you'd need $5,263 in sales or 17 to 18 customers from that one ad.

102.

Establish a preventative maintenance program for buildings and equipment

103.

Compare your expense ratio and other ratios against others in your industry

104.

Ask employees for cost-saving ideas

Stop food and beverage catering for management meetings.

Stop providing bottled water; variations: drink tap, tap with faucet filter (cost split with employees).

Create a hotline to confidentially report administrative waste, fraud and abuse.

Reduce janitorial services to two days per week as opposed to three. While there was no financial incentive in last year's program, prior programs awarded $5,000 for the best idea.

106.

Consider the use of contractors vs. employees

Related Articles