Should Your Kids Start A Lemonade Stand This Summer?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With summer jobs in short supply, it's tempting for entrepreneurial parents like us to encourage our kids to do what we've done -- start a business and make some money.

After all, doesn't the saga of every successful entrepreneur begin with a smiling youngster at the side of the road with a pitcher of lemonade in one hand and a plastic cup in the other? What better way for kids to learn about sales, marketing and the importance of location, location, location.

But is a lemonade stand -- or any other retail operation -- really such a good business for your kids to start this summer? Think about it: Before they can even make their first sale, your kids are going to have to go to the supermarket and buy lemons (or lemonade mix), sugar, cups and napkins. And, because they're paying retail, those supplies won't come cheap. And what if your house is located on a suburban street where very few people walk by? Then your kids are going to have to find a better location -- and that may cost money, too. By the time the summer is over, your son and daughter may end up making less from their own business than they could have made earning minimum wage at McDonald's.

Hardly the lesson you want to teach them.

That's why, if you want your kids to take the entrepreneurial plunge this summer, you'd be better off advising them to start the kind of business that makes a profit from dollar one -- a service business with no overhead, cost of goods, marketing expense or start-up costs. While businesses like these may not be the stuff that legends are made of, they'll teach your kids the most important skill they'll need to succeed as entrepreneurs -- how to make a profit.

Here are three no-cost businesses your kids might want to consider:

1. Pet Care. If your kids already take care of their pets at home, encourage them to go around the neighborhood and offer dog walking, cat sitting and other types of pet care services to friends and neighbors who might be going away on vacation. Whatever your kids decide to charge will be a whole lot less than the cost of boarding those pets at the vet or a kennel.

2. Lawn Care. If you've got a lawn mower under your porch, your kids can use it to take care of your neighbors' lawns this summer. True, they'll be competing against professional landscapers who service the larger homes in the neighborhood but they may be able to win the business of people with smaller homes who've been cutting the grass themselves. Your kids could offer pool care and "pooper scooper" services as well.

3. Social Media Consulting. Technology has always been a young person's game, and nobody knows Facebook, YouTube and text-messaging the way today's teenagers do. Now that social media marketing is all the rage in the business world, your kids could charge $50 an hour or more to teach your friends, neighbors and business associates how to build community on the Web.

Now, don't get me wrong. I'm not saying that lemonade stands aren't a good way for kids to learn about running a business. But, at the end of the day, entrepreneurship is about turning opportunities into money -- and, if you're going to teach your kids anything this summer, teach them that. 

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market