The Social Media Challenge: An Introduction

You may want to roll your eyes when someone asks, "What's your social media strategy?" It's become the business equivalent to "Hey, what's your sign?" Social media certainly may be meaningful for your business, but can it change the way a company performs?

Entrepreneur decided to put this question to the test. We asked the creative thinkers Denver digital marketing firm LeeReedy/Xylem Digital to help us take a local business, Big Papa's Barbeque, from zero social presence to big-time social network strategist. The biggest challenge? Zero budget.

 We'll be documenting their efforts here on our blog, as well as on Facebook (facebook.com/EntMagazine) and Twitter (@EntMagazine, #socialsauce), as we chart each step of the strategy. Plus, we'll be sharing tips and lessons learned from the push that you may be able to apply to your own business, including tools and tactics.


All along the way, we'll be asking the community to weigh in. Together we'll see whether social media can help make Big Papa's even bigger.

