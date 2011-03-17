Marketing

Google's Panda Puts Content Farms Out to Pasture

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Google Panda Puts Content Farms Out to PastureLet's face facts: Your business isn't on the Net if it isn't highly indexed by Google because Google is the Internet.

So when the world's most popular search engine recently announced an update to its search algorithm, many of those businesses that use low-quality content to drive search engine traffic to their sites found themselves at the bottom of the heap. Under the new regime, publishing copied content, spun articles, fabrications and keyword stuffed content actually devalue the ranking of these so-called "content farms."

However, if yours is an altruistic enterprise with a web site or blog that is in the habit of publishing unique, high-quality, relevant and useful content, you're likely to be rewarded with an improved search ranking. If your site helps users find content that is relevant to their searches, Google's updated algorithm -- dubbed Farmer/Panda -- helps you stay in Google's good graces. Like supermodel Heidi Klum is fond of saying on Bravo's Project Runway: "One day you're in, and the next day you're out."

How devastating was this smackdown to content farms? "A whole lot of low-quality domains lost significant visibility" in the U.S. Google search engine results pages, according to an analysis by independent SEO software company Sistrix.

In a sense, Google has drawn a significant line in the sand and expects all website owners to add, maintain and nourish unique content on their pages. If you're running a business site, this development is an opportunity to provide potential visitors with useful information as well as establish your startup or business as an authority on your product or service.

Of course, these changes instituted by Google have prompted complaints from the owners of web sites that were downgraded in the process, including charges that Google has the capability of manipulating the rankings.

Speaking at Search Marketing Expo – West in San Jose, Calif., over the weekend, Matt Cutts, who is Google's principal engineer in the company's Search Quality Group, says such is not the case. "There are many, many algorithms -- maybe the majority of the algorithms -- that don't have any exception logs," he said, adding that Panda has no way of making exceptions manually.

"You try and do as much as you can algorithmically," Cutts told conference-goers. But he did note that problem sites need to be stopped. "It's the same thing as spam," he says, adding: You try to automatically detect it. But the stuff you can't catch must be removed manually because that's abuse, says Cutts.

And with 85 percent of enterprise marketers using or planning to use SEO within the next year, according to Forrester Research, it becomes mandatory for businesses on the Internet to eliminate their black hat SEO tactics. Instead, they might put on a "white hat" and start acting like Gene Autry.

If you think your site has been negatively affected by the changes at Google, share your concerns online at the Google Webmaster Central Help Forum

Let us know, What you think of Google's Panda algorithm?

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019