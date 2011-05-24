Franchises

The Top 101 Home-Based Franchises

Sometimes the best ideas for launching a business can start right at your kitchen table--and stay there
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the June 2011 issue of .

If you're thinking about starting a home-based franchise, take heart: It's very likely your franchisor knows all about the challenges you'll face. Many of the companies on our Top Home-Based Franchises list got their start in somebody's home, too. Look for their success stories throughout our listing.

All 101 of our Top Home-Based Franchises are listed here based on their ranking in Entrepreneur's 2011 Franchise 500®. The listing should not be construed as a recommendation of any particular company. Finding the opportunity that's right for you starts with doing your homework: Consult with a lawyer and accountant, read the franchisor's documents and talk to existing franchisees.

View our Top Home-Based Franchises

 

