Five to Follow on Twitter for Mobile 'Treps

July 18, 2011 min read

Mobility isn't just a buzzword for Cyriac Roeding, it's his business. The Palo-Alto, Calif.,-based co-founder and CEO of Shopkick, a popular location-based shopping application, regularly rewards mobile shoppers.

For Roeding, Twitter is an important tool for broadcasting the latest Shopkick (@shopkick) news and for helping him keep an eye on what fellow mobile entrepreneurs are saying on Twitter.



Here is his list of the top five people to follow on Twitter for mobile entrepreneurs.

@omarh

Followers: 2,106

Tweets: 195

Omar Hamoui is a San Francisco Bay Area-based entrepreneur with deep roots in the mobile industry. He’s now the founder and CEO of AdMob, a massive, mobile-advertising network. He primarily tweets tech news, as well as insight about the ways mobile technology helps him boost his productivity in daily life.

Sample Tweet: Tweeting this using voice to text on my droid. Pretty impressive. Lots of progress this weekend I guess.

@davemorin

Followers: 255,514

Tweets: 3,563

Based in San Francisco, Dave Morin is the co-founder and CEO of Path, a mobile photo-sharing app. As an early member of the Facebook team, Morin was a co-inventor of Facebook Connect, software that allows users to "connect" their Facebook identity to any website. He uses his Twitter feed to respond to Path feedback and retweet interesting mobile tech nuggets.

Sample Tweet: RT @martinvars So you think Rovio got lucky with Angry Birds? They started in 2003 and had 51 game failures…amazing story of tenacity.

@mmccue

Followers: 6,450

Tweets: 3,376

Mike McCue is the Palo Alto, Calif.,-based co-founder and CEO of Flipboard, which is widely accepted as the first personalized social magazine for the iPad. His Twitter feed is full of customer service responses and an insider’s look into the way Flipboard does business.

Sample Tweet: @SarahGontero and I’m slightly obsessed with making sure our users are slightly obsessed!

@angusdav

Followers: 2,340

Tweets: 1,427

Based in Providence, R.I., Angus Davis is a mobile-tech entrepreneur and angel investor. Currently, he’s the founder and CEO of Swipely, a social shopping website that automatically posts information about users' purchases which they can then discuss with their friends. He tweets about mobile industry trends.

Sample Tweet: @ericjackson Chinese had group buying (twangou) before Groupon existed: en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tuangou - who's the clone now?

@quixotic

Followers: 32,735

Tweets: 175

Reid Hoffman is co-founder of the recently public LinkedIn, a partner in the Silicon Valley venture capital firm Greylock and an investor in Shopkick, among other things. His tweets consist of the latest tech and mobile news, as well as info about LinkedIn and his partner sites.

Sample Tweet: Which mobile platform will be most important in 2011? See how the answers break out on the new LinkedIn Polls. http://lnkd.in/jsV6t3

Who do you follow to keep up with mobile? Leave a comment and let us know.