The Top 10 Angel Investor Groups

August 15, 2011 2 min read

Sometimes a company's future growth is contingent on landing angel investment funding. The challenge is to find the right angel investor who is passionate about your business.

If your network isn't already populated with wealthy business investors, you may want to consider reaching out and making a connection on your own. You can get started with this resource list of the largest angel investing firms in the U.S., according to the Angel Capital Association, a trade association of investment groups.

Ohio TechAngel Funds, Columbus, Ohio

Number of angels: 282

Who it helps: Supports early-stage Ohio-based information technology, advanced materials, and medical technology companies.

Tech Coast Angels, Los Angeles

Number of angels: 263

Who it helps: Provides connections, knowledge, mentoring and operational assistance to early-stage entrepreneurs in the tech, biotech, consumer products, Internet, information technology, life sciences, media, software and environmental markets.

Investors' Circle, San Francisco

Number of angels: 225

Who it helps: Uses private capital to promote businesses that address social and environmental issues. The group has invested almost $150 million in 225 companies, it says.

Golden Seeds LLC, New York City

Number of angels: 190

Who it helps: Members invest directly, or through a managed fund, in companies that are founded by or led by women. Sectors include consumer products, technology, software and life sciences.

Related Video: How to Land Angel Funding

North Coast Angel Fund, Cleveland, Ohio

Number of angels: 180

Who it helps: Invests in Ohio-based technology startups.

Band of Angels, Menlo Park, Calif.

Number of angels: 136

Who it helps: Group of former and current high-tech executives that has invested almost $200 million in early-stage technology companies.

Hyde Park Angel Network, Chicago

Number of angels: 133

Who it helps: Members invest in seed and early stage businesses, primarily located in the Midwest. Industries include: information technology, business services, industrial technology, financial services, consumer or industrial products and healthcare services.

Alliance of Angels, Seattle

Number of angels: 100

Who it helps: Early-stage investors in startups based in the Northwest region of the country.

Pasadena Angels, Altadena, Calif.

Number of angels: 100

Who it helps: Provides up to $750,000 in early-stage and seed financing to startups in southern California.

New York Angels Inc, New York City

Number of angels: 99

Who it helps: Made up of entrepreneurs, CEOs, venture capitalists and other business leaders, the group invests between $250,000 and $750,000 in early-stage technology companies generally located in the Northeast.

