Five New Online Tools for Finding Local Customers

November 21, 2011

It's one of the big challenges of the wide-open, global Internet: How to use it to help customers in your town find you. At a recent two-day "hackathon" event hosted by the New York business incubator General Assembly and American Express OPEN, more than 100 developers met to work on this problem.

They came up with more than 25 different software "hacks," or applications, that help consumers shop local. The apps do everything from helping you find a good local meeting venue to turning up local properties for sale.

Here are a few highlights:

