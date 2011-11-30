Boston Beer Co.'s Jim Koch on Self Reliance

How the founder of America's largest craft brewery faces challenges, stays connected and maintains long-standing success.

November 30, 2011 8 min read

Jim Koch shared his family's passion for beer. His father was a fifth-generation brew master. "Beer was kind of in my blood, hopefully around the legal limit though," Koch says, with a chuckle. While he seemed destined to life in the craft brewing industry, there would be a long detour of self-discovery before Koch returned to his roots to start Boston Beer Co. in 1984.

Koch (pronounced "Cook") grew up just outside of Cincinnati, Ohio, and the U.S. beer industry was consolidating quickly in the 1960s. Foreseeing a losing battle with the industry giants, his father had "no desire," Koch says, for him to follow in his footsteps.

So he didn't. Instead, Koch started down a more buttoned-up path and attended Harvard University, going on to a joint law and business school program there. But before graduating, he suddenly realized he could no longer settle for the traditional life he was creating for himself.

"I finally thought, 'Wait a minute, I'm on this path and it doesn't lead anywhere I want to go. I better get out of here and I'm not coming back until I own my life and the decisions I make are not a result of other people's plans or expectations,'" recalls Koch, now 62.

So he dropped out of business school and his life took a screeching 180-degree turn. Koch became an instructor at Outward Bound, a Golden, Colo.-based nonprofit expedition school, and spent the next three-and-a-half years teaching wilderness travel, mountaineering, whitewater rafting, and other adventurous pursuits.

He did finally return to Harvard, but this time consciously choosing to do so, and graduated in 1978. He went on to become a consultant for Boston Consulting Group, which he says was then a tenth of its current size and a "hotbed of innovation in business thinking and strategy." Looking back, Koch realizes it was as entrepreneurial a career as he could find, considering he knew no "readily available" entrepreneur role models to serve as mentors. "This was long before the idea of high-growth entrepreneurs and venture-capital firms that we know today," he explains.