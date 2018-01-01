Teri Evans

Steve Case: Where I Find Inspiration
Steve Case: Where I Find Inspiration

The billionaire entrepreneur and investor explains what drives him in business.
Steve Case on What Makes a Successful Entrepreneur
Steve Case on What Makes a Successful Entrepreneur

The billionaire investor shares what it takes to win in business.
Steve Case on Startups That Attract His Attention and What Kills a Deal
Steve Case on Startups That Attract His Attention and What Kills a Deal

Need VC? The investor and AOL co-founder on how he decides on who gets funding.
Downtown Las Vegas Reimagined as a Startup (Photos)
Downtown Las Vegas Reimagined as a Startup (Photos)

In the last of a four-part series on Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh's Downtown Project, we look at the city in the process of reinvention.
Downtown Diary: Inside Zappos and the $350 Million Urban Experiment in Las Vegas
Downtown Diary: Inside Zappos and the $350 Million Urban Experiment in Las Vegas

In the third of a four-part series, we take you behind the scenes for a first-hand look at Tony Hsieh's Downtown Project, which is counting on entrepreneurs to help revitalize Sin City.
A $50 Million Bet on Las Vegas Tech Startups
A $50 Million Bet on Las Vegas Tech Startups

How the Vegas Tech Fund plans to help transform the tech scene in Sin City, in part two of our series on Tony Hsieh's $350 million Downtown Project.
The Experimental Nature of Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh
The Experimental Nature of Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh

In the first of a four-part series, a look at how the serial entrepreneur is betting on startups to revitalize Las Vegas with his $350 million Downtown Project.
The Biggest Business Challenge: Your Insecurity?
The Biggest Business Challenge: Your Insecurity?

Shark Tank star and angel investor Barbara Corcoran on how she deals with her own inner critic.
3 Ways to Stay Connected to Your Growing Business
3 Ways to Stay Connected to Your Growing Business

Quick tips to keep your finger on the pulse of your company as you grow beyond the startup phase.
Negative Thoughts That are Killing Your Sales -- and How to Turn Them Around
Negative Thoughts That are Killing Your Sales -- and How to Turn Them Around

Sales expert Grant Cardone shares insight on how business owners sabotage themselves.
Designer to the Stars Randi Rahm on Finding Success in the Fashion World
Designer to the Stars Randi Rahm on Finding Success in the Fashion World

New York-based fashion entrepreneur on success tips for creatives, her biggest mistake and why she'll always help young designers.
The $2.5M Diamond Gown and Other Randi Rahm Dresses For Celebrities
The $2.5M Diamond Gown and Other Randi Rahm Dresses For Celebrities

A look at the A-list stars who have chosen the custom couture designer for their red-carpet moments -- from Beyonce to Fergie.
Taking on Risk, Embracing Rejection and Other Startup Lessons From the Trenches
Taking on Risk, Embracing Rejection and Other Startup Lessons From the Trenches

What you can learn from the most successful entrepreneurs when faced with these common startup challenges.
Bounce Back: The Inspiration Playlists of Multimillionaire Entrepreneurs
Bounce Back: The Inspiration Playlists of Multimillionaire Entrepreneurs

From Spanx founder Sara Blakely to skateboard icon Tony Hawk, hear what music inspires high-profile entrepreneurs to quickly shift their mindset and face their challenges.
Inside the Millionaire Mindset: Top 10 'Trep Talk Videos of 2012
Inside the Millionaire Mindset: Top 10 'Trep Talk Videos of 2012

From Tony Hawk to Barbara Corcoran, we're counting down the most-popular video profiles of fascinating entrepreneurs behind the big ideas.
