Teri Evans

Project Grow
Steve Case: Where I Find Inspiration
The billionaire entrepreneur and investor explains what drives him in business.
Starting a Business
Steve Case on What Makes a Successful Entrepreneur
The billionaire investor shares what it takes to win in business.
Finance
Steve Case on Startups That Attract His Attention and What Kills a Deal
Need VC? The investor and AOL co-founder on how he decides on who gets funding.
Entrepreneurs
Downtown Las Vegas Reimagined as a Startup (Photos)
In the last of a four-part series on Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh's Downtown Project, we look at the city in the process of reinvention.
Entrepreneurs
Downtown Diary: Inside Zappos and the $350 Million Urban Experiment in Las Vegas
In the third of a four-part series, we take you behind the scenes for a first-hand look at Tony Hsieh's Downtown Project, which is counting on entrepreneurs to help revitalize Sin City.
Technology
A $50 Million Bet on Las Vegas Tech Startups
How the Vegas Tech Fund plans to help transform the tech scene in Sin City, in part two of our series on Tony Hsieh's $350 million Downtown Project.
Entrepreneurs
The Experimental Nature of Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh
In the first of a four-part series, a look at how the serial entrepreneur is betting on startups to revitalize Las Vegas with his $350 million Downtown Project.
Starting a Business
The Biggest Business Challenge: Your Insecurity?
Shark Tank star and angel investor Barbara Corcoran on how she deals with her own inner critic.
Growth Strategies
3 Ways to Stay Connected to Your Growing Business
Quick tips to keep your finger on the pulse of your company as you grow beyond the startup phase.
Ready for Anything
Negative Thoughts That are Killing Your Sales -- and How to Turn Them Around
Sales expert Grant Cardone shares insight on how business owners sabotage themselves.
Entrepreneurs
Designer to the Stars Randi Rahm on Finding Success in the Fashion World
New York-based fashion entrepreneur on success tips for creatives, her biggest mistake and why she'll always help young designers.
Entrepreneurs
The $2.5M Diamond Gown and Other Randi Rahm Dresses For Celebrities
A look at the A-list stars who have chosen the custom couture designer for their red-carpet moments -- from Beyonce to Fergie.
Starting a Business
Taking on Risk, Embracing Rejection and Other Startup Lessons From the Trenches
What you can learn from the most successful entrepreneurs when faced with these common startup challenges.
Project Grow
Bounce Back: The Inspiration Playlists of Multimillionaire Entrepreneurs
From Spanx founder Sara Blakely to skateboard icon Tony Hawk, hear what music inspires high-profile entrepreneurs to quickly shift their mindset and face their challenges.
Entrepreneurs
Inside the Millionaire Mindset: Top 10 'Trep Talk Videos of 2012
From Tony Hawk to Barbara Corcoran, we're counting down the most-popular video profiles of fascinating entrepreneurs behind the big ideas.