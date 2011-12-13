10 Gifts Entrepreneurs Can Give to Staffers

December 13, 2011 min read

Even though there are less than two weeks remaining on the clock until Christmas, it's very possible you forgot to order gifts for your staff. Not to worry. Here's a quick and dirty list of simple business-appropriate delights that should fill the bill. And rest easy. I took it upon myself to personally test each one of these items.

1. Like and Dislike Stamp: This two-stamp set comes with enough ink for 5,000 assertions or aversions, and can be annoyingly applied to most any flat surface. Make your views clear on any issue. Price: $12.99. (buy two, get a third free when using the code "ENTREPRENEUR" at check-out. . . valid thru 11:59PM, Dec. 23).

2. DODOcase: With the look and feel of a hardbound book, this case coddles your iPad in a strong bamboo tray. And because it looks like a book, it's less likely to be snatched. Price: $59.95.

3. NuGuard Gripstand 2: This desktop stand can be swiveled 360 degrees, doubles as a one-hand grip for your iPad 2, or can be used to carry an iPad 2 a briefcase. And it's pretty snazzy for presentations, too. Also available for the original IPad. Price: $29.99.

4. Toddy Smart Cloth: This cloth doesn't just push the smudges around on your iPad or iPhone screen -- it makes them disappear. A must-have for anyone who hates streaking. Price: $9.99.

5. Griffin Stylus + Pen + Laser: The name says it all. The balanced stylus keeps your touchscreen clean and eliminates annoying finger punching. The laser pointer is great for presentations or messing with your pet, and the pen works great when you need to actually write on paper. Price: $49.99.

6. Rescue Rope: This one's for the outdoorsman or outdoorswoman on your staff. The unobtrusive bracelet features a hidden survival kit with a 550-pound parachute cord, fishing line, fishing weight, fishing hook and snare wire. I'm guessing you can't get this past Homeland Security. Price: $20.

7. Desk Pets: These miniature vehicles are controlled with an iPod, iPhone, iPad or Android much like a radio-controlled toy car. Get a pair and you can conduct races. . . Great, now you've got employees goofing off at work. Price: $24.99.

8. Scruble Cube: Forget Words With Friends. With this 3D word game you can tweak the cube into more than 7,400 septillion configurations. How's that for a New Year's resolution? Price: $24.95.

9. chicBuds Fauvette Speakers: For the office audiophile, this tiny speaker fits in your hand like a bird -- the Twitter bird if you will. Hook it up to your MP3, iPod, iPhone, CD player or laptop and the sound is great. Price: $34.99.

10. Swing Trust Oil: Give the gift of aromatherapy in a bottle for the golfer in your office. Its essential oils -- bergamot, sage and two types of cedar -- can promote concentration and instill relaxation with just a sniff before swinging a club. Instead of shouting "Fore!" your golfing employees will be chanting your mantra. Price: $29.95.

What is the most popular gift you've given employees for the holidays? Leave a comment and let us know.