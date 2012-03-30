Franchises

The Top Home-Based Franchises of 2012

Magazine Contributor
1 min read

Bring it on HomeThere are many reasons you might consider starting a homebased business: saving on costs, finding that elusive work-life balance … or maybe you just want to spend all day in your PJs. Whatever your reasons, if you choose to go homebased, the franchise world has a lot to offer.

On our Top Homebased Franchises list, you'll discover companies in industries ranging from cleaning to fitness to senior care--and none of them require their franchisees to have office space beyond their own front doors. (But just for the record, most of them do require a wardrobe that consists of more than your jammies.)

The 101 franchises are listed here based on their ranking in Entrepreneur's 2012 Franchise 500®. The list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. Always do your homework to find the franchise that's right for you. That means consulting with a lawyer and an accountant, examining the franchisor's legal documents and talking to other franchisees.

View the Top Homebased Franchises List

