Growth Strategies

Business Groups Divided as Top Court Considers Health-Care Reform

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Owner of Make a Living Writing
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Business Groups Divided as the Supreme Court Considers Healthcare Reform

As the U.S. Supreme Court finishes up hearing challenges to the Affordable Care Act, business owners continue to be split on what outcome they'd like to see. The possibilities include no change to implementation of the 2,700-page law, while some parts of the law could get struck down, as others are kept. Or, the whole thing could get tossed out.

We won't have a resolution until June, but the business community aims to continue to debate the issue.

Leading the charge for those who'd like the law abolished altogether is the National Federation of Independent Business, whose lawyer presented the group's opposition before the court. NFIB president Dan Danner in a statement called the bill "one of the greatest government threats ever to face small-business owners." He added that it fails to achieve its stated goals of reducing costs and making it easier for more citizens to have health-care coverage.

For its part, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce calls the law "fundamentally flawed." The group's president and CEO Thomas J. Donohue in a statement cited high premiums and increasing costs for employers, as well as limited options for patients who lose employer coverage. The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons also opposes the law. The group's executive director, Jane Orient, claims that requiring Americans to buy insurance violates the Fifth Amendment protection against the government forcing one person to pay cash to another.

On the other side of the fence is an array of business and citizen groups. The Main Street Alliance, a small-business advocacy group, recently featured a group of auto-shop owners who support healthcare reform who say their businesses benefit from the Small Business Health-Care Tax Credit. “We thought we were going to qualify for a credit of about $5,000,” says one shop owner, Jim Houser. "Well, we were in for a surprise. When we ran the final numbers, we received a credit of almost $13,000!"

A coalition of progressive consumer groups and labor unions known as Health Care for America Now also supports the law. "The larger healthcare reform community is going to be out in force with a simple message: don't take away our healthcare," said Ethan Rome, the group's executive director.

Despite those polar-opposite views, many believe that no matter what the Supreme Court decides, health-care reform will continue. It just may not be mandated by law.

No matter what outcome you're rooting for, it will be good to eliminate the uncertainty around health-care reform implementation since its passage, so business owners are clear on what they need to do. 

Would you like to see health-care reform repealed? Leave a comment and let us know your view.
 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?