Technology

Tech Entrepreneurs Sign 'Declaration of Internet Freedom' Petition

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
min read

A new effort to ward off federal internet antipiracy laws is gaining traction among technology entrepreneurs and organizations around the world.

Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of social news site reddit, and Josh Levy, a campaign manager at internet and media-advocacy site Free Press, have helped create the "Declaration of Internet Freedom," a movement against proposed legislation that threaten free sharing of information online. Examples of bills that are on the group's radar include the Stop Online Piracy Act (SOPA), the PROTECT IP Act (PIPA), the Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement (ACTA) and the Cyber Intelligence Sharing and Protection Act (CISPA).

Since it launched yesterday, more than 100 people and organizations have signed the declaration. Among them are internet pioneer Vint Cerf and Cheezburger Inc. founder Ben Huh. 

Related: A SOPA About-Face for Members of Congress

The Declaration of Internet Freedom is hinged on five main principles:

  • Expression. Don't censor the Internet.
  • Access. Promote universal access to fast and affordable networks.
  • Openness. Keep the internet an open network where everyone is free to connect, communicate, write, read, watch, speak, listen, learn, create and innovate.
  • Innovation. Protect the freedom to innovate and create without permission. Don’t block new technologies, and don’t punish innovators for their users' actions.
  • Privacy. Protect privacy and defend everyone’s ability to control how their data and devices are used.

SOPA and PIPA, which aimed to punish "rogue" websites that publish or sell pirated content, were effectively sidelined in Congress this year after several online and in-person protests. The groups behind both bills pledged to continue their efforts to find a solution that has wider approval.

Related: The Battle Against SOPA Is Far From Over

Similar proposals have also attracted the wrath of internet advocates. ACTA is a multination agreement that aims to force internet-service providers worldwide to act as "internet police." CISPA, meanwhile, is a proposed law in the U.S. that would call for the sharing of certain online information between tech companies and the U.S. government.

"These battles remind us how fragile the free and open Internet is -- and make it clear that if we don't fight to protect it, no one will," Levy wrote in a blog post.

Will you support the Declaration of Internet Freedom? Tell us why or why not in the comments below.
 

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

How Artificial Intelligence Can Help You Better Manage Your Time

High Tech Is Powerfully Influencing the Future of the Cannabis Industry

Technology

6 Reasons Why You Should Prototype Your Idea Before Developing It