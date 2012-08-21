Project Grow

Serial Entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal Commits $1 Million to Stop Hate Crimes

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
Serial Entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal Commits 1 Million to Start a Movement

Solving big problems is what drives the most successful entrepreneurs. While other people sit on the sidelines, entrepreneurs are quick to tackle an issue they are passionate about -- whether it's business or personal. Gurbaksh Chahal is the latest to take on one of the biggest challenges with a bold move.

The multimillionaire is launching what he hopes will become a humanitarian movement that stretches far beyond business. Chahal has committed $1 million to launch the BeProud foundation as part of a broad effort to prevent hate crimes and empower people to embrace their differences.

"As Americans we're a melting pot," he says. "Everybody's different, and we should be proud of that."

His decision to start a foundation came after the Wisconsin Sikh temple shooting earlier this month, when a white supremacist gunned down six people and wounded four others. "I had a sick feeling in my stomach when I heard the news," says Chahal, who emigrated from India to the U.S. at age 4 and was incessantly teased for wearing a "patka" to school, a traditional head covering for Sikh children. He still vividly recalls the years of bullying he endured just for being different. Now 30, he was taken aback when he saw the same hate attacks still persist today.

"It's supposed to get better, not go backwards. We should be coming together," he says. "Somebody needed to step up. I knew it was up to me to take the lead on this change and create a message we can all come together on."

Related Video: Serial 'Trep Gurbaksh Chahal on Being Driven to Succeed

The BeProud foundation is expected to officially launch with a TV and social media campaign, including Facebook and Twitter (@BeProud), next month. Through the foundation's website, individuals will be able to make donations, and Chahal says 100 percent will be used to support families of hate crime victims. In the future, he expects to introduce other ways for people to get involved, including off-line events. Even in its early stages, the initiative appears to be gaining traction quickly.

"We started receiving hundreds of emails all over the world from people who wanted to volunteer right away," says Chahal, noting it has also attracted the support of Deepak Chopra, musician Jay Sean, actress Lisa Ray, and film director Gurinder Chadha, among others. He is hoping the entrepreneurial community will also come together to help build momentum. 

He says he is determined to bring about change. To be sure, Chahal is known for his persistence and determination in business. At 18, he sold his first online advertising startup ClickAgents within two years for $40 million, cashed out his second company BlueLithium for $300 million, and currently runs his third venture, RadiumOne. His success has afforded him the opportunity to give back in a big way.

"It humbles you and keeps you grounded, reminding you of the opportunities you have that you are grateful for," Chahal says. "I'm also a big believer in karma, and you want to make sure you spread enough good in this world."

Related Video: Gurbaksh Chahal on Turning Obstacles into Opportunities

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

Thousands of Small Conversations Yielded 4 Big Keys to Success

Entrepreneurs

5 Important Lessons from Immigrant Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs

Why Entrepreneurs Are the Athletes of the 21st Century