Growth Strategies

The Creator of 'The Best Sandwich in America' Shares His Secrets to Success

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Business is booming for Tommy DiNic's, a family-run sandwich stand at the Reading Terminal Market in downtown Philadelphia that was established in 1954. Its roast pork, provolone and broccoli rabe sandwich was recently crowned the Best Sandwich in America by Travel Channel Man vs. Food host Adam Richman. Richman toured the country sampling 28 sandwiches, before naming DiNic's creation the winner.

Related: Why Man vs. Food Is Worth Watching

Soon after the show aired, the typical 10 minute wait for one of its signature sandwiches jumped 45-60 minutes, with lines snaking around the counter. Many entrepreneurs would capitalize on the instant fame and start drawing up plans for dozens of new stores nationwide. But, owner Tommy Nicolosi, is happy to grow his business right where he is.

I sat down with Tommy, after an obligatory hour-long wait for one of his award-winning sandwiches, and asked him for his thoughts on entrepreneurship, and the secret to his success.

Q: Has your recent success made you consider opening more stores?
A: My son (Joe) is working 60-70 hours a week and I'm still working 40-50. For me to take on the stress of another store, I'd be afraid that one good store would equal two bad ones, and "bad" or "mediocre" I'm not satisfied with. The only thing I've ever cared about is product quality -- I'm always trying to improve the product, not expand our footprint.

Related: How to Work With Relatives Without Driving Each Other Crazy

Q: What do you see as the drawbacks to expansion?
A: The only way I'd open another location is if I had someone to run it that had a lot of Tommy DiNic's experience. If he's good, then I can give the sweat and the strain and the stress to him. But for me to do it at this point in time, there would be some loss of quality. As you can see, just the hours that it takes to run one place -- if you split that between two places, I think something would have to give. I don't want to shut that door. I leave it open just a crack, but the circumstances would have to be so right that I feel that it could be on autopilot without me watching it every day.

Q: What's the secret to having the best sandwich in the country?
A: When it comes to my product -- when it comes to the thing that I have my name on -- 'just okay' bothers me. Even though you could classify us as "fast food," we're in at four in the morning cooking the roast and pulled pork for five to seven hours. The brisket is in for seven hours. So as you can see, there's nothing fast about that, except the service. My way of doing business has always been one that's product driven. If you buy it from us, we cooked it. And we cook it from scratch. There's nothing microwavable, nothing deep-fried, nothing that's manufactured or portion controlled or out of a box.

Q: How do you measure success? 
A: Revenue is how you keep score. So you can't discount that; you can't leave it out of the equation. Because if you're losing money, you're not going to stay in business long, no matter what the quality of your product is. The business doesn't drive the product; the product drives the business. 

Related: 7 Frugal Startup Tips from Millionaire Entrepreneurs

Q: What advice can you give to new business owners?
A: We talked about the importance of being product driven. So the next thing is location. You have to choose your location wisely, and if it takes months or a year to find that right location, then that's the one I would look for. Somebody with a good product in the wrong location may never be found and probably won't last long enough to be found.  

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?