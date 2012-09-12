Entrepreneurs

How to Prevent Your Business From Ruining Your Personal Life

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
How to Prevent Your Business From Ruining Your Personal Life
image credit: UK Yahoo Groups

For entrepreneurs and small business owners, long hours can take a toll on personal relationships, leaving your partner feeling taken for granted while you focus on growing your business.

“Partners will often say they knew what they were getting into but it’s really wearing them down,” says Rachel Sussman, a marriage and family therapist in New York City.

Your partner may feel alienated from you, taken advantage of, or overburdened with an unfair share of daily chores. “Those issues often come out in a fight as an explosion,” Sussman says.

To prevent resentment from building up in the first place, you need to communicate clearly and anticipate possible problems before they happen. “Entrepreneurs need to put the same amount of due diligence into their partnerships that they’re putting into their companies,” Sussman says.

Related: Is Your Business Taking Over Your Marriage?

These three simple techniques can help your relationship survive tough times without adding stress to your already busy life. Here’s how:

1. Talk through busy times before they happen. When you’re starting a business or running a company, working long hours will sometimes be unavoidable. “Discuss the impact that’s going to have on your partner and your life and try to come up with a solution together,” Sussman says.

During an especially busy time, you may need to hire help, rearrange schedules, or ask relatives for support. In many cases, simply acknowledging and appreciating your partner’s sacrifice may be all they need.

2. Involve your partner in your business. When work is especially time consuming or stressful, involving your partner can help him or her feel more invested in your business. “A mistake that a lot of people make is to shield their partners from their business problems,” Sussman says. “Most partners want to know what’s going on.”

Talk to your partner about the highs and lows of your workday when you come home. The more your partner understands about what you’re dealing with, the better they’ll be able to support you. Just remember to ask about your partner’s day too.

Related: Do's and Don'ts of Seeking Business Advice From a Spouse

3. Make time for your partner in small ways. Even when you’re swamped at work, you need to find ways to show you appreciate your partner. “Relationships need to be fed,” Sussman says. “You can do that by carving out a little time in a creative way.”

Send a thoughtful text at lunchtime or phone home to say goodnight before your kids go to bed. If you don’t have time for date nights, plan creative quick dates together (like a picnic lunch or a 20 minute walk) and make the most of the time you have.  

Related: Pop the Question. It Will Help Your Business (Opinion)

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

Thousands of Small Conversations Yielded 4 Big Keys to Success

Entrepreneurs

5 Important Lessons from Immigrant Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs

Why Entrepreneurs Are the Athletes of the 21st Century