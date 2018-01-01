Nadia Goodman

Nadia Goodman is a freelance writer in Brooklyn, NY. She is a former editor at YouBeauty.com, where she wrote about the psychology of health and beauty. She earned a B.A. in English from Northwestern University and an M.A. in Clinical Psychology from Columbia University. Visit her website, nadiagoodman.com.

How to Make Good Habits Stick
Leadership

The late Stephen Covey taught us the '7 Habits,' but new habits are hard to master. Here are 3 tips to make the process much easier.
How to Find Joy in the Daily Grind
Growth Strategies

Three strategies to help you stay motivated and satisfied when your work feels less than glamorous.
3 min read
How to Find Work You Truly Love
Starting a Business

Five steps to building a fulfilling career you love or discovering the type of business you want to start.
4 min read
How to Give Great Advice
Leadership

Four tips to help you offer genuinely helpful advice that leads to good decisions.
3 min read
4 Tips for Dealing with Founder Depression
Starting a Business

When you feel down, try these tips to fight self-doubt and get back to running your business.
4 min read
How to Stay Calm in a Crisis
Leadership

Three strategies to help you show strong leadership when you are faced with business problems.
3 min read
Striking the Perfect Balance Between Creative Freedom and Realistic Limits
Entrepreneurs

Four tips to help you foster innovative product development.
3 min read
Lessons From a Diplomat on How to Build Business Relationships
Leadership

Try these five diplomacy skills to manage complex relationships with many diverse groups.
4 min read
How to Admit When You're Wrong
Leadership

It's an important leadership skill that you are likely overlooking. Here are five essential facets of a successful apology.
4 min read
How to Break the Mold and Be an Independent Thinker
Growth Strategies

Three tips to help you think independently and come up with creative solutions.
3 min read
How to Ask Your Partner for a Prenup
Growth Strategies

Starting a new marriage is exciting, but bringing up the subject of protecting your business can be awkward. Here are five tips to start the conversation.
4 min read
Getting the Best From Every Employee: Communication Techniques That Work
Growth Strategies

Make sure everyone shares your company's vision with these four tips for communicating your expectations clearly.
3 min read
Secrets to Lasting Success as an Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurs

These "brain power tools" can help you reach your goals.
6 min read
How to Deliver Uncomfortable Employee Feedback
Growth Strategies

A leadership expert guides us through three difficult conversations with employees.
4 min read
Fake It Until You Make It: How to Believe in Yourself When You Don't Feel Worthy
Leadership

Despite achieving success, many business leaders doubt their skills. Here are four tips to help overcome impostor syndrome.
4 min read
