Nadia Goodman is a freelance writer in Brooklyn, NY. She is a former editor at YouBeauty.com, where she wrote about the psychology of health and beauty. She earned a B.A. in English from Northwestern University and an M.A. in Clinical Psychology from Columbia University. Visit her website, nadiagoodman.com.
Leadership
How to Make Good Habits Stick
The late Stephen Covey taught us the '7 Habits,' but new habits are hard to master. Here are 3 tips to make the process much easier.
Growth Strategies
How to Find Joy in the Daily Grind
Three strategies to help you stay motivated and satisfied when your work feels less than glamorous.
Starting a Business
How to Find Work You Truly Love
Five steps to building a fulfilling career you love or discovering the type of business you want to start.
Leadership
How to Give Great Advice
Four tips to help you offer genuinely helpful advice that leads to good decisions.
Starting a Business
4 Tips for Dealing with Founder Depression
When you feel down, try these tips to fight self-doubt and get back to running your business.
Leadership
How to Stay Calm in a Crisis
Three strategies to help you show strong leadership when you are faced with business problems.
Entrepreneurs
Striking the Perfect Balance Between Creative Freedom and Realistic Limits
Four tips to help you foster innovative product development.
Leadership
Lessons From a Diplomat on How to Build Business Relationships
Try these five diplomacy skills to manage complex relationships with many diverse groups.
Leadership
How to Admit When You're Wrong
It's an important leadership skill that you are likely overlooking. Here are five essential facets of a successful apology.
Growth Strategies
How to Break the Mold and Be an Independent Thinker
Three tips to help you think independently and come up with creative solutions.
Growth Strategies
How to Ask Your Partner for a Prenup
Starting a new marriage is exciting, but bringing up the subject of protecting your business can be awkward. Here are five tips to start the conversation.
Growth Strategies
Getting the Best From Every Employee: Communication Techniques That Work
Make sure everyone shares your company's vision with these four tips for communicating your expectations clearly.
Entrepreneurs
Secrets to Lasting Success as an Entrepreneur
These "brain power tools" can help you reach your goals.
Growth Strategies
How to Deliver Uncomfortable Employee Feedback
A leadership expert guides us through three difficult conversations with employees.
Leadership
Fake It Until You Make It: How to Believe in Yourself When You Don't Feel Worthy
Despite achieving success, many business leaders doubt their skills. Here are four tips to help overcome impostor syndrome.