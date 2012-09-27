Growth Strategies

3 Things to Consider About Swearing at Work

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
3 Things to Consider About Swearing at Work
image credit: SodaHead

People may have different opinions about whether it's a good idea, but colorful language is a fact of life in many offices. While a July 2012 survey by CareerBuilder found that bosses might be less likely to promote employees who swear, more than half of respondents said they do it anyway. And a UK study published earlier this year found that swearing in the workplace actually builds camaraderie.

"It's highly contextually dependent. In high-powered, high-stress situations, you're probably going to hear (swearing)," says Timothy Jay, a psychology professor at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, North Adams, Mass. and author of Why We Curse (John Benjamins Publishing Co. 2000).

Related: 5 Tips and Tools to Create a Company Culture When You Run a Virtual Business

Whether your workplace culture is a let-‘em-fly zone or a place where cursing is frowned upon, there are a few things to keep in mind.

1. Be upfront about your workplace culture. It might seem silly to state the obvious --"We drop a few f-bombs around here," or "We avoid swearing in this office," -- but Jay says it's a good idea to let people know that cultural quirk even in the interview phase. That way, new employees know what to expect and aren't shocked by others' language or embarrassed if they swear when that's not the norm. 

And once you've decided on the type of environment you want to create, model the behavior that you want to see. If you run around the office swearing a blue streak, your employees are likely to do the same.

Related: When a Tattoo Equals a Lawsuit

2. Respect others' feelings. Employees may have different feelings about cussing depending on age, gender, religion, and other factors. One person might think saying "that sucks" is vulgar while another would consider it pretty tame.

Of course you know that there's a big difference between letting an expletive slip when you've jammed your hand in the desk drawer and telling an employee he's "a f-ing idiot." But aside from avoiding swear words to insult or intimidate, you need to make sure your employees feel comfortable in your company culture at large. Encourage others to avoid salty language around those who find it offensive, and remind everyone to refrain from swearing in front of customers or vendors, especially if you don't know their feelings about such language.

3. Consider context. If you just aren't comfortable with colorful language in your workplace, that's fine. After all, you're the boss. However, if an employee does let an off-color word fly during a moment of anger or stress, it's best not to make a big deal about it, says Jay. After all we are all adults.

Related: 7 Simple Ways to Relieve Stress Now

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?