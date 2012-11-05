Marketing

Small-Business Owners Spending More Time, Money on Social Media [Infographic]

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

More small-business owners are focusing their marketing efforts on social media than in years past. According to a recent survey from Vertical Response, a small-business marketing company, 66 percent of small businesses are spending more time on social media compared to last year. Facebook dominates, with 90 percent of small businesses surveyed actively posting, and Twitter comes in second with nearly 70 percent of small businesses tweeting at least once in a while.

The company surveyed 462 small businesses, most with 100 or fewer employees on how much time they spend on social media activities.

Below is an infographic that highlights their findings.

 

