Franchises

Black Friday Burritos? Moe's Serves Hungry Retail Workers

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Retailers may enjoy a big sales boon from deal-seeking Black Friday shoppers. But Thanksgiving week can be a slow time for catering businesses whose usual office clients close for the holiday.

At least one restaurant franchise -- Moe's Southwest Grill, a 475-restaurant chain -- has found a way to make a quiet catering week more profitable by serving retail employees who are hard at work ringing up Black Friday purchases.

"Most retailers, as you know, are working in overdrive on Thanksgiving weekend," with employees barely having time for a lunch break, says Jamie Schlef, director of catering for Atlanta-based Moe's.

"We know that a lot of [retailers] have budgets to cater during this time, and we thought this was perfect for Moe's," Schlef says. The chain, which offers catering services year-round, sets up a buffet where workers can build their own tacos or burritos.

Last year, Moe's, looking for a way to boost Thanksgiving-week sales, started targeting major retailers, offering to cater Black Friday for store employees. The chain, which got the idea from a sales consultant, printed marketing materials and told its franchisees about the program, including whom they should target in their trade areas and what to say to them. Franchisees could choose whether to participate.

Retailers that used Moe's catering included Target, Old Navy, Apple stores, Ann Taylor Loft and Kohl's stores, and the MAC makeup counter at Macy's, according to Schlef.

Moe's increased its catering sales for the week by 32 percent, she says, noting that shops in retail areas were very successful.

The chain competes against pizza and sandwich shops for retailers' catering business, says Schlef.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop is another franchise focused on Black Friday catering. A Manhattan Potbelly location on its website encourages employers to "treat your employees during Black Friday weekend," and offers 10 cookies for every box of sandwiches ordered. A Chick-fil-A in Plainfield, Ind., also is offering a Black Friday catering special on its website.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

Franchises

Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees