Shark Tank Popularizing Entrepreneurship (Infographic)

The popular reality television show Shark Tank showcases entrepreneurs seeking to persuade the investor "sharks" to give them money in exchange for a piece of their business.

The contestants, which airs Friday nights on ABC, come from a range of diverse industries and backgrounds. When choosing contestants, the show looks for everything from stay-at-home mom entrepreneurs to seasoned business owners generating millions of dollars, according to Clay Newbill, a show producer.

"My goal is to find the best people with the best ideas," said Newbill in an email. "Whether it be for a business or a product, I look first for something that makes me and my team say, 'Wow!' We actually call them 'wow' ideas."

Consider these facts and figures about the show.

 

Shark Tank Popularizing Entrepreneurship (Infographic)

 

 

