Growth Strategies

A Flock of Airports Lifts Up Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
A Flock of Airports Lifts Up Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Image credit: Planet Inspired
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
3 min read

Editor's Note: This series takes a close-up look at the SBA's economic "clusters" designed to aid regional businesses. Read the previous installments on Minnesota, the Carolinas, Mississippi and both San Diego and Monteray Bay, California

Michigan may still be defined by its automobile industry, but it is starting to get some wind beneath the wings of its aviation industry.

The small cluster of regional airports across the Upper Peninsula of Michigan is joining with local businesses and economic development groups to work together to “green” the aviation industry. Four of six regional airports teamed up to “grow synergistically rather than competitively” as part of the Upper Michigan Green Aviation Coalition.

Members of the cluster specialize in environmental issues such as recycling old airplane parts, decreasing the weight of planes so that they require less fuel, and encouraging the military to adopt these “green” aviation practices. Because the military spends billions of dollars on jet fuel every year, the Defense Department seeks ways to fly its planes more efficiently, either by reducing their weight or by finding alternative fuel sources.

Related: A Defense Cluster Grows in Minnesota

The overall aviation industry has committed to carbon-neutral growth in the next eight years, according to Vikki Kulju, a member of the coalition’s management team. Airline businesses, whether airports, suppliers or manufacturers, will have an advantage if they provide innovative green technologies, she says.

The cluster received a financial boost when the Small Business Administration granted it $1.2 million in 2010 and 2011 as part of SBA’s pilot regional clusters program. With the SBA funding, the Gwinn, Mich.-based aviation cluster hosted networking events that helped it create about 50 jobs and obtain more than $2 million in new contracts, Kulju says.

A Flock of Airports Lifts Up Michigans Upper Peninsula
A prototype designed and manufactured by GS Engineering for a lightweight track system that reduces the ground pressure under a military vehicle allowing it to be transported in a military cargo aircraft.
Photo credit:GS Engineering Inc.

The coalition was formed in the spring of 2007, and has grown to more than 65 members, of which 80 percent are small businesses. While the four member airports are all located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, member businesses are located throughout the country and two are based overseas. The coalition includes four of six area regional airports but still hopes to attract the remaining two, which Kulju says may not be fully aware of the cluster’s activities or are still evaluating the value of joining.

Related: The Carolinas Concentrate on Nuclear Energy

For small businesses already working in aviation, the cluster promotes their services to a wider national audience, and for small-business owners who lack experience but want to work in the industry, it mentors them on how to make the transition, Kulju says.

For example, GS Engineering, based in Houghton, Mich., has secured more than $1 million worth of contracts with defense giant Lockheed Martin, thanks to its involvement with the cluster, both through networking and marketing, Glen Simula, president of GS Engineering, said in an email sent to Entrepreneur.com via Kulju. (The president of GS Engineering is also the president of the cluster’s board.)  

Related: A Geospatial Tech Hub Puts Mississippi on Map

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

3 Critical Sales Touch Points to Grow Your Business

Growth Strategies

How Optimists and Pessimists Can Get Along

Growth Strategies

4 Secrets to Becoming an (Even Higher) Achiever