Your Small-Business Could Get a Makeover Courtesy of CNBC

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Is your company stuck in a rut? Do you need an expert, someone with fresh eyes and money to invest, to come in and shake things up? Would you consider going on reality TV? CNBC is currently accepting submissions for an upcoming reality series titled The Big Fix.

In this new series, self-made millionaire and CEO of Camping World Marcus Lemonis will invest up to $2 million of his fortune by giving small businesses extreme makeovers. CNBC will document the turnarounds, with Lemonis personally investing his time, experience and up to $500,000 in each business selected for the show.

While other makeover shows focus on certain types of businesses -- think Bravo's Tabatha's Salon Takeover and FOX's Kitchen Nightmares, “The Big Fix works with all types of small-businesses in need of transformation. 

Eagle-eyed reality show fans may recognize Lemonis from his stint last summer on ABC’s Secret Millionaire and past seasons of NBC’s Celebrity Apprentice.

In a statement from production company THE, Lemonis explained his active involvement in the show, saying, "Anyone can make it look like they've fixed a business on TV by blindly slashing jobs and overhead, but that doesn't work for me. It's the art and science of reworking a business with skill, finesse and humanity, along with preserving and protecting the labor force, that keeps me in the game, and that made me excited to do The Big Fix."

The show is open to small-businesses from anywhere in the U.S. in need of a turnaround. To apply, business owners should send an e-mail describing their background and current situation to casting@iconiccasting.com by February 22, 2013.

