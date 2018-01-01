Reality TV
5 Ways to Get Your Business Featured on Reality TV
Getting your business featured on a reality show like 'Shark Tank' may be your big break.
Entrepreneurs
How to Sell to the Super Wealthy, According to Fredrik Eklund From 'Million Dollar Listing'
Entrepreneur spoke with New York City's high-kicking, high-energy broker extraordinaire.
Apple
Check Out the Trailer for Apple's New Reality Show 'Planet of the Apps'
Move over Netflix and HBO -- Apple is here.
Trademarks
Patent Office Sides With Kylie Minogue: Kylie Jenner's Attempt to Trademark Shared First Name Is Not Cool
The singer's representatives had dismissed Jenner as a 'secondary reality television star' in their bid to stop her from trademarking the name 'Kylie' in the U.S.
Celebrities
How Reality Star Bethenny Frankel Achieved Brand Success
The former star of 'The Real Housewives of New York City' slowly built up a name that she now uses for many products.
Kim Kardashian
Did Kim Kardashian West Just Correctly Declare the Death of 'Big Computers'?
And she wasn't being all, like, cheeky and stuff.
Shark Tank
Barbara Corcoran on Why Women Are 'Better at Running Businesses Than Men'
This time, the spunky Shark Tank star isn't talking about wearing bright colors and yanking up your skirt. She's talking soft skills.
Shark Tank
Lori Greiner on How Entrepreneurs Can Avoid Alienating Loved Ones
The 'warm-hearted' Shark shares the way she strengthened her bond with her husband while taking her business to the next level.
Shark Tank
Daymond John Says These Are the 2 Worst Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make When Pitching Investors
Avoid these common pitching blunders or risk walking away with empty pockets.
dyslexia
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary: Having Dyslexia Is a 'Superpower' in Business
The multi-millionaire mutual funds magnate sees the learning difference as a 'gift,' not an affliction.
Shark Tank
3 Free Things Shark Tank's Daymond John Says You Must Do to Help Your Startup Survive
Here are the marketing mogul Shark's top tips for how beginner entrepreneurs can prevent their businesses from sinking.