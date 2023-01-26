Anna Sorokin — better known as Anna Delvey — garnered worldwide media attention first in 2018 with the viral article "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People," and again in 2022 when her story was adapted into a Netflix miniseries, Inventing Anna.

Mike Coppola/AD | Getty Images Anna Delvey in her New York City home in November 2022.

From about 2013 to 2017, Sorokin posed as a German heiress named Anna Delvey and used invalid credit cards and bank statements as she bounced from hotel to hotel and stole an estimated $275,000. She was eventually arrested in October 2017 and in 2019 was found guilty of eight charges, from attempted grand larceny in the first degree to grand larceny in the third degree.

Sorokin was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison but was ultimately released in early 2021 — before facing trouble with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for overstaying her visa. After posting a $10,000 bond in the fall of 2021, she remains on house arrest.

Now, the Russian-born ex-convict is getting her own reality show, Delvey's Dinner Club, which will be filmed in her East Village apartment while she's on house arrest. The invite-only dinner parties will feature a variety of celebrities, socialites, founders, actors and more — and be catered by private chefs, People reported.

The series will be produced by lifestyle media company Butternut, which is run by former Food Network president Courtney White, and Wheelhouse.

"There's nothing like the experience of bringing together a curated group of friends to share life stories and enjoy a great culinary experience," Sorokin said in a statement. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to work with Wheelhouse and Butternut to bring my vision to a wider audience and share a glimpse of the real Anna Delvey."

