Jen Shah, star of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in July 2021.

Shah, 49, had been accused of knowingly targeting seniors in a telemarketing scheme. The reality star had previously denied the accusations and pleaded not guilty in April 2021 to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Ahead of Shah's sentencing, the Justice Department had requested 10 years behind bars.

"At the defendant's direction, victims were defrauded over and over again until they had nothing left," Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, wrote in a Dec. 23 filing. "She and her co-conspirators persisted in their conduct until the victims' bank accounts were empty, their credit cards were at their limits, and there was nothing more to take."

On the Salt Lake "Housewives" franchise, Shah is known for throwing lavish parties, wearing high-end designers, and using the catchphrase "Shah-mazing." She has hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

Shah is married to Sharrieff Shah, cornerback coach and special teams coordinator for the University of Utah's football team.

The couple's home and family life has been featured on the reality show for three seasons.

Matthew Russell Lee of Inner City Press was live in the courtroom and live Tweeted the sentencing.