The co-host of HGTV's "Lil Jon Wants to Do What?" breaks down her business, her TV career and the driving force behind her success.

Who are you and what's your business?

My name is Anitra Mecadon. I am an interior designer with over 20 years of experience in commercial and residential design. I have been doing renovation television since 2010, hosting and appearing on series like DIY Network's Mega Dens, HGTV's All American Handyman, and most recently, HGTV's Lil Jon Wants to Do What?, where I am the co-star and co-executive producer. Adam Bret, my husband and business partner, also appears alongside me on the show, and together, we own and operate a successful interior design and consultation business based in Atlanta, GA.

How did you get into this business?

I am the fifth generation in the world of homes and development. I grew up watching my family develop and build homes in the Poconos. My aha moment dates back to when I used to stay home from school just to watch home renovation shows on TV. So starting an interior design business was a totally natural evolution for me.

What has been your biggest challenge and how did you pivot to overcome it?

Let's be honest, we are working parents, right? That definitely comes with its challenges. But one of its biggest challenges has to do with finding and building a network of reliable strategic partners that we trust. In our business who you bring to work on projects with you is critical.

How do you balance being married and also being business partners?

Don't hate us, but honestly, for us, it's very natural and seamless. We both know our respective lanes and understand how to bring our individual knowledge and experience to the table for our collective benefit and the benefit of our clients. To us, being married is an advantage — we have the benefit of extra time together beyond work hours. But PS: don't bring your business to bed with you!

What advice would you give other couples who are learning that balance?

You have to be honest with each other and be supportive. It's more like a sports team where everyone is working together to achieve the same objectives. You have to be willing to pinch-hit for your partner. When one of us is out of juice we tap in the other one in. This goes for dealing with clients as well. Personality-wise, some people jive better with others. When it comes to client and vendor relationships I lean totally on Adam.

Are you bootstrapped or did you raise capital?

We are fortunate in that we did not need to raise capital to get started. We had clients coming to us even before we formally formed the company. From day one our business grew organically which was extremely beneficial.

What advice would you give entrepreneurs looking for funding?

Make sure you have a strong business plan and have at least shown some proof of concept so that potential investors can see your vision working.

How do you prepare for a pitch with new clients?

We don't honestly. This has to be the right fit. We are going in to see if we're to jive and vibe with the project and client. If this isn't a good fit we are going to recommend that the client go another route.

What does the word "entrepreneur" mean to you?

An entrepreneur is a go-getter. A visionary. A self-starter. Someone willing to take a chance on themselves. They're a believer. A dreamer. It's an endless pursuit to succeed.

What is something many aspiring business owners think they need that they really don't

The perfect plan! Just get started. Get the ball rolling. You'll naturally make course corrections and dial in your business model along the way. We are big believers in the power of "Yes!" Meaning, say yes to everything. If you don't know exactly how to move forward, just know that you'll figure it out. And remember, you don't have to do everything yourself.

Is there a particular quote or saying that you use as personal motivation?

Legendary comedian and actor Steve Martin once said, "Be so good they can't ignore you!" This runs the gamut from our design business to our television careers. This is an all-encompassing motivator for us. We have sticky notes in our house with this on it. Regardless of what's happening around you and what people are saying, the proof is in the pudding. "Be so good they can't ignore you!"