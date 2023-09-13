Celebrity Pitchman Anthony Sullivan and Tina Frey Reveal the Secrets of a Killer Pitch On the first episode of our new series "Fix My Pitch," business coaches Anthony Sullivan and Tina Frey break down what it takes to wow investors in the boardroom.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Key Takeaways

  • Learn to articulate your purpose.
  • Simplify your business offering.
  • Tap into positive energy when you need it.
  • Use feedback from trusted friends and family.

Who says there are no second chances in life?

On our hit show Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, contestants are challenged to step into an elevator and pitch their business to a camera in 60 seconds or less. On the other side of that camera is our board of investors. If they like what they hear, the elevator doors open and contestants step inside the boardroom where they have the chance to win life-changing funding and mentorship from the smartest minds in business. If the investors don't like what they hear? The elevator gets sent back down, along with the entrepreneur's dreams.

For nine seasons, there have been no do-overs in the elevator — much to the dismay of entrepreneurs who ran out of time, got tongue-tied, or simply froze in the headlights. But that's all about to change.

Introducing our new series, Fix My Pitch, where failed contestants have a chance at redemption. Led by pitch masters Anthony Sullivan and Tina Frey, former contestants will workshop their weaknesses and hone their strengths with a team of business experts. By the end of this four-week pitching boot camp, these entrepreneurs will be challenged to once again face their pitching fears. The prize? A never-before second chance on Elevator Pitch. See who is able to rise to the challenge and who gets stuck each week on Fix My Pitch!

Fix My Pitch contestants

Ashley Rosulek, founder of Osweetfitness, affordable, high-quality luxury athletic wear

Brandon Storms, founder and CEO of Retavo, a platform to launch and maintain a state-of-the-art enterprise-grade marketplace at an affordable price

William Colton, MS, CEO of Paldara, a company harnessing the power of natural bacteriophage to fight and prevent disease.

Arvin Bhangu, founder of Superintelligence, a research lab that aims to create a system that allows for the co-existence of humans and Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)

Fix My Pitch experts

Anthony Sullivan, celebrity pitchman and entrepreneur

Tina Frey, keynote speaker, coach, communications expert, and author of The ART of Facilitation

Fix My Pitch is sponsored by State Farm. New episodes stream Wednesdays now through October 4, 2023 on Entrepreneur.com. Season 10 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch premieres on October 18, 2023.

Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

More from Fix My Pitch

