Growth Strategies

How to Hire the Right People and Other Tips This Week

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Free Book Preview: Tax and Legal Playbook

Get game-changing solutions to your small business questions.
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy and in our Book of the Week newsletter.
How to Hire the Right People and Other Tips This Week
Image credit: Shutterstock
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A roundup of the best tips of the week from Entrepreneur.com.

It's one thing to hire employees with the right experience and skills, but getting people with the right personalities for your company can be more challenging. Company culture is hard to define, and that makes hiring a risky proposition if you don't know how to snag the right people.

One thing you should do if you want to get a sense of a potential hire's personality is to bring your own personality to the interview. "You put people on guard if you ask them to reveal something about themselves but don't give them anything in return," says Jonathan Basker, a vice president at Betaworks, a New York-based company that builds social web companies. He recommends acting natural and opening up to interviewees about yourself and your company. And don't try to "gotcha" them with difficult trick questions. "There should be no power dynamics," Basker says. "It should just be a conversation between two people." More: Hiring Secrets: Finding a Personality Fit

With influencers, give more than you ask for.
Influential people -- thought leaders, major authors, successful business owners -- often find themselves fielding a lot of requests from people asking for a piece of their limited free time. If you want to separate yourself from the pack and truly connect with an influencer, you should find a way to provide value rather than just asking for help. "Give three things and ask for one," recommends Steven Babitsky, co-author of The Street Smart MBA. More: 6 Steps to Connecting With Influential People

Aim for the moon, but have a timetable.
Former president John F. Kennedy made the goal of putting a man on the moon seem attainable in part by setting a real-world timetable for the accomplishment. You should do the same in your ventures, says Douglas Brinkley, professor of history at Rice University. "Think about what's big and bold and what your company can do, and get the word out. And a timeline is hugely important so it's more than empty promises." More: Lessons in Persuasion From the Most Celebrated American Presidents

Protect your employees' sensitive information.
The Internal Revenue Service is being defrauded by scammers using stolen Social Security numbers to file false refund claims. "Identity theft is a huge epidemic the IRS is facing," says Russell Fox, the author of Tax Strategies for the Small Business Owner. To prevent being a mark for scammers, make sure you keep your employees' Social Security numbers secure. You may even want to keep them locked in a physical filing cabinet rather than saving digital copies. More: How to Keep Your Zen During Tax Season

Listen to your fans and engage them as individuals.
When telecommunications giant Nokia learned in September 2012 that one of its customers, 32-year-old Aaron Hall, had driven 400 miles to be first in line for the unveiling of the company's new Lumia 820 and 920 smartphones, the company made Hall the focus of a blog post. Stay on the lookout for passionate customers like Hall; they are your biggest brand advocates, says Brad Spikes, Nokia's head of social media marketing for North America. More: 3 Ways to Turn Social Media Followers Into Promoters of Your Brand

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

How to Run a 6-Figure Freelance Business in 20 Hours a Week

Growth Strategies

3 Social-Intelligence Methods for Building Strong Stakeholder Relationships

Growth Strategies

3 Critical Sales Touch Points to Grow Your Business