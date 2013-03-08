Social Media

YouTube Plans to Compete With Spotify

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
YouTube Plans to Compete With Spotify
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This week's need-to-know social-media news.

YouTube, already one of the world's biggest platforms for streaming music, plans to launch a subscription service in competition with Spotify, Pandora and other digital music platforms. The new service will reportedly complement Google Play, Google's music platform for Android. While people will be able to use the services for free, paying for a subscription will provide additional features -- perhaps ad-free listening.

Rather than kicking against the pricks, as it did in the early days of digital music sharing, the record industry seems to be on board. The Warner Music Group is reportedly partnering with Google on the new services. This forward-thinking approach may signal a brighter future for the music industry, which just reported its first year-on-year sales increase in 13 years, Fortune reports. -- Fortune

Among consumers, blogs beat social networks.
Everyone knows by now that social media should be an integral part of any marketing push, but less commonly talked about is the power that bloggers wield among the buying public. Among digital resources that influence purchasing decisions, blogs outrank both Facebook and Twitter, according to Technorati's 2013 Digital Influence Report. Given this fact, cozying up to a few bloggers could pay dividends for your brand. -- Social Media Examiner

Twitter has improved its mobile experience.
If you manage your company's Twitter account while on the go, you may be glad to hear that Twitter has updated its mobile search. Top tweets will now be more prominent in search results, and autocomplete will offer more (and more relevant) suggestions. What's more, Twitter has improved its in-app web browser -- now you can retweet and favorite a tweet while reading the article it links to. -- Search Engine Land

Most of Pinterest's top 100 most influential users live in cities.
In the United States, the majority of Pinterest users live in suburban and rural areas rather than major cities, according to a study by the Pew Center on Internet and American Life. But the most influential "pinners," live in major cities where trends are set. So while you want Middle America to pin your stuff, getting an influencer in a place like New York City or Los Angeles to do so would be even better. -- SocialTimes

Majority opinion on Twitter does not reflect public opinion.
If you find yourself disagreeing with the majority opinion of people on Twitter following a major event, like President Obama's inaugural address or the Oscars, you're not alone. The Pew Research Center found large differences between public sentiment as expressed in polls and as expressed in Twitter data for eight of the most significant events of the past year. So while it's still important to get your brand noticed and loved on Twitter, it isn't the, end-all be-all of consumer sentiment. -- Mashable

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Social Media

How to Use Your Instagram to Create a Lucrative Career

Social Media

5 Rising Social Media Platforms to Watch

Small Business Heroes

8 Examples of Brilliant Instagram Marketing