YouTube Co-founder Announces New Video Service

YouTube Co-founder Announces New Video Service
Image credit: The Verge
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This is not an April Fools' Day prank.

Chad Hurley, one of the co-founders who launched online video powerhouse YouTube in 2005, is spearheading a new kind of video platform. Riffing on an April Fools' Day prank about YouTube shutting down (it isn't really), Hurley sent a tweet today announcing MixBit, a collaborative video website that appears to be launching soon.

Hurley first teased MixBit at the South by Southwest festival last month. In a talk with Digg founder Kevin Rose, he said MixBit is not out to kill YouTube, but that it will serve a different purpose, allowing users "to work together and create content."

Further details about the platform have not been released, although anyone who's interested can sign up and join the MixBit mailing list for more information. Hurley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hurley was part of the team that sold YouTube to Google in 2006 for $1.65 billion. Since leaving YouTube in 2010, he has focused his energies on AVOS, the Google Ventures-backed company he started with fellow YouTube co-founder Steve Chen. AVOS's startup properties include social bookmarking site Delicious and digital magazine creation app Zeen.

Related: How YouTube Went From Startup to the World's Largest Video-Sharing Site (Photos)

