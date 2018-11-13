YouTube

How Creating YouTube Videos Helped This Natural Introvert Overcome Anxiety and Depression
Creativity

How Creating YouTube Videos Helped This Natural Introvert Overcome Anxiety and Depression

Roberto Blake talks about how everyone deserves a creative outlet.
Salma Jafri | 2 min read
5 Steps to Grow Your YouTube Channel in 2019
YouTube

5 Steps to Grow Your YouTube Channel in 2019

As you make your strategic plans for 2019, look no further than YouTube.
Carlos Gil | 7 min read
The Simple Question the Producers of the Wildly Popular 'Crash Course' Ask Themselves When Creating Content
YouTube

The Simple Question the Producers of the Wildly Popular 'Crash Course' Ask Themselves When Creating Content

With more than 8.4 million subscribers and counting, producer and host Nicole Sweeney takes us behind the scenes.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
It's Not Too Late to Be an Early Adopter of YouTube Ads
Marketing

It's Not Too Late to Be an Early Adopter of YouTube Ads

Choose who sees your ad and what they are watching at the time.
Mark Daoust | 5 min read
How the Creator of Epic Meal Time Continues to Find Success 8 Years After His First Video
YouTube Icon

How the Creator of Epic Meal Time Continues to Find Success 8 Years After His First Video

Harley Morenstein has brought the brand to other platforms and recently launched a line of snacks called Super Snack Time.
Andrea Hardalo | 6 min read
YouTube Star Remi Cruz Built a Lifestyle Brand With Millions of Followers by Staying True to Herself
Project Grow

YouTube Star Remi Cruz Built a Lifestyle Brand With Millions of Followers by Staying True to Herself

Her latest venture is a skincare company called HoneyPop.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
10 Inspirational and Motivational YouTube Channels You Should Watch
YouTube

10 Inspirational and Motivational YouTube Channels You Should Watch

Looking for a new YouTube channel? Try watching one of these entrepreneurs.
Jonathan Long | 8 min read
How This 30-Year-Old Became a Mainstay of the 'Weird Corner of YouTube' With His 'Short' and 'Snackable' Sketch Comedy Videos
YouTube Icon

How This 30-Year-Old Became a Mainstay of the 'Weird Corner of YouTube' With His 'Short' and 'Snackable' Sketch Comedy Videos

It took a decade for Brandon Rogers' channel to blow up, but he says he would still be making videos even if it hadn't.
Lydia Belanger | 12 min read
The 26-Year-Old Entrepreneur Behind the Popular Guava Juice YouTube Channel Reveals the Most Important Parts of a Video
YouTube Icon

The 26-Year-Old Entrepreneur Behind the Popular Guava Juice YouTube Channel Reveals the Most Important Parts of a Video

Roi Fabito also shares how his science experiments come to life.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
How LaurDIY Went From Dorm Room Blogger to YouTube Star With 8.4 Million Subscribers
YouTube Icon

How LaurDIY Went From Dorm Room Blogger to YouTube Star With 8.4 Million Subscribers

YouTube's queen of crafty tutorials, who has recently launched products at Target, Amazon and other major retailers, connects with fans by sharing intimate details of her personal life.
Lydia Belanger | 12 min read
