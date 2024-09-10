Get All Access for $5/mo

YouTube Announce 2 Tools To Detect AI-Generated Videos These efforts include ongoing investments in the systems to detect and prevent unauthorized access

Online streaming platform YouTube has become the latest among social media players to develop tools to label AI–generated content. AI-generated material is now more common on search engines than human-created content.

In a blog post, Amjad Hanif, vice president of creator products, YouTube announced that the platform is developing two new features to address rights issues at large. One of these is an enhanced Content ID system for YouTube videos, which will "allow partners to automatically detect and manage AI-generated content on YouTube that simulates their singing voices." This feature is expected to be available early next year.

The second feature is designed to help professionals like actors, influencers, musicians, and athletes to detect and manage AI-generated content showing their faces on YouTube.

Additionally, he noted YouTube continued efforts to ensure that the content used across Google or YouTube for the development of its AI-powered tools is done responsibly. "When it comes to other parties, such as those who may try to scrape YouTube content, we've been clear that accessing creator content in unauthorized ways violates our Terms of Service and undermines the value we provide back to creators in exchange for their work," read the blog.

These efforts include ongoing investments in the systems to detect and prevent unauthorized access, up to and including blocking access from those who scrape.

Recognizing that creators may want enhanced control over how they collaborate with third-party companies to develop AI tools, the Alphabet subsidiary said it was developing strategies to give YouTube creators choice over how third parties might use their content on the platform.

Hanif also discussed YouTube's protective measures for its AI tools, including Dream Screen for Shorts. Much like any other YouTube content, AI-generated creations must adhere to its Community Guidelines. "To support creators in navigating our policies, we've incorporated safeguards into our AI tools, which aim to prevent their potential misuse. This means we may block prompts that violate our policies or touch on sensitive topics. While our primary goal is to empower creativity, we encourage creators to review AI-generated content carefully before publishing it, just as they would do in any other situation," he explained.
