Absolute Sports, a Nazara Technologies subsidiary and the parent company of Sportskeeda.com, has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire all the assets of DeltiasGaming.com, a premier source of gaming and esports content in the US.

The transaction is for an all-cash consideration of USD 900K (around INR 7.5 crore) to be paid over one or more tranches and is expected to be closed in the next 45 days.

With this acquisition, Absolute Sports aims to deepen its presence in the gaming and esports media publishing sector in the US region.

It intends to leverage Deltia's Gaming's loyal user base of almost 1.5 million monthly readers and its long-standing brand equity to establish the group as an authoritative voice in the gaming media space.

The acquisition also provides the group access to a large audience on YouTube and Twitch under Deltia's Gaming brand.

"With this acquisition, Absolute Sports will now serve upwards of 5 million US gaming enthusiasts with high-quality gaming and esports-related news and analysis content on our various properties," said Ajay Pratap Singh, CEO of Absolute Sports.

DeltiasGaming.com had revenues of USD 575K (around INR 4.8 crore) for the twelve-month period ending June 2024.

Last month, Nazara Technologies' mobile gaming arm, Next Wave Multimedia, acquired the intellectual property rights of Ultimate Teen Patti from Games24X7 for INR 10 crore.

It also announced the acquisition of an additional 48.42% stake in Paper Boat Apps (PBA) from its promoters, Anupam and Anshu Dhanuka, for a sum of INR 300 crore.

In May, Nazara acquired a 100% stake in mobile gaming subsidiary Nextwave Multimedia by buying the remaining 28.12% from the founders.