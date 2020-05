Getting Started: Social-Media Tips for the Service Crowd

. My guess is that as an attorney you're going to find that LinkedIn makes a ton of sense, but guess what, so will every other attorney that's asked the same question as you. Here's my advice: Get a social CRM like Nimble and add your current customers -- that will allow you dashboard-type access to the social-media participation of your customers. Then, pinpoint 10 or 12 attorneys that you compete with or admire and study their social-media participation. From that research you may want to up your game in LinkedIn. But I suggest you also find a network that's on the fringe, one you think you might enjoy learning more about and dive in as the "freak" attorney that gets Pinterest or Instagram or some other network that your competition doesn't yet appreciate. It just might be your chance to own it and find prospects that don't hang out in LinkedIn.John Jantsch, Duct Tape Marketing Follow @ducttape