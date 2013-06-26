Marketing

Digital Marketing Must: Deliver Great Content Where Your Customers Are

Digital Marketing Must: Deliver Great Content Where Your Customers Are
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
What do entrepreneurs need to be doing when it comes to location-based marketing? Which social-media sites are best for companies in the service industries?

These are just two questions of many we answered today in the second installment of our Google Hangout Series, "The Best Marketing Advice You're Not Following." We chatted with a trio of digital marketing experts from our Team Digital:

  • Karen Leland, author and president of Sterling Marketing Group, a marketing and brand-strategy firm based in San Rafael, Calif.
  • Jayson DeMers, founder and chief executive of AudienceBloom, a Seattle-based SEO agency.
  • Adam Kleinberg, co-founder and chief executive of Traction, an interactive agency based in San Francisco.

In addition to location-based marketing and social media, topics we discussed ranged from customer reviews to responsive web design to creating engaging content to market your website and business.

"If you want to be successful online you must publish great content and be an authority on your niche," DeMers said.

"You gotta make your marketing fun and stand out," Kleinberg continued. "That's what makes it engaging and makes people want to give a damn." 

If you missed the live discussion, a copy of the video is below.

